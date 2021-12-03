Yancoal Changes Company Name

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 December 2021 - On December 1, 2021, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company") held the third extraordinary general meeting, on which it was approved that the Chinese name of the Company was changed from "兖州煤业股份有限公司" to "兖矿能源集团股份有限公司" and the English name was changed from "Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited" to "Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited".

For details, please refer to the announcements dated October 29, 2021 and December 1, 2021 in relation to the change of Company name, which were posted on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Company, and/or on China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times and Securities Daily in the PRC.

The effective of the name-change is subject to the approval of the Market Supervision Administration of PRC, which is expected to be around December 15, 2021.





