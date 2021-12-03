Fosun Pharma Participates in the BEYOND Expo

Presents innovation-driven ecological layout of the healthcare industry

MACAO SAR - Media OutReach - 3 December 2021 - From 2 to 4 December, 2021, focusing on technology innovation and its impact on various industries to the society, the first BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo ("BEYOND Expo") in Macao is held at the Venetian Macao Convention and Exhibition Centre. Focusing on cutting-edge technology, Fosun Pharma together with its member enterprises in the sectors covering pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical devices and healthcare services to join the life science exhibition (Booth No.: B07). Fosun Pharma's innovation-driven ecological layout as well as its breakthroughs and advancements of the healthcare industry are well presented.

Mr. Ho Iat Seng, Chief Executive of Macao SAR visited the Fosun Pharma booth.

Wu Yifang, Chairman and CEO of Fosun Pharma said: "The successful hosting of the BEYOND Expo in Macao demonstrates the Macao Special Administrative Region Government's confidence in the results of anti-pandemic and its high-level organizational capabilities. Fosun Pharma is glad to participate in this innovative technology event, by bringing a variety of products in the anti-tumor field and the display of innovative achievements with international cooperation. In the future, we will further release our energy on the healthcare innovation in this region, continue to optimize the operational efficiency of the healthcare services business, accelerate the construction of advantageous disciplines, and promote the high-quality development of the healthcare industry in the Greater Bay Area. Oriented towards patient needs, we will also improve the accessibility of the world's leading medical products and services in China, so that every family could enjoy good health. "

Deeply cultivating the oncology field, creating a number of FIRST influential products in the industry

Fosun Pharma is committed to promoting innovative R&D with its pharmaceutical business as its core, and is oriented towards fulfilling unmet clinical needs and improving products' accessibility, accelerating the implementation of innovative technologies and products. At the BEYOND Expo, Fosun Pharma presents a variety of self-developed and co-developed drugs in the oncology field. After over a decade of continuous investment, Fosun Pharma has ushered in a number of products in the anti-tumor field that have been approved in recent years. At the same time, Fosun Pharma continues to increase the product accessibility in various ways to benefit more patients.

As the biopharmaceutical platform of Fosun Pharma, Henlius has always been committed to offering high-quality innovative biologic medicines for patients worldwide with a focus on oncology, autoimmune diseases and ophthalmic diseases. Henlius brings a variety of R&D achievements in the anti-tumor field and its diversified products to the BEYOND Expo, including three products that have been approved for marketing: the China's first biosimilar Han Li Kang (Rituximab), the first self-developed Chinese mAb biosimilar entering both the EU and China market Han Qu You (Trastuzumab), the company's first product indicated for the treatment of autoimmune diseases Han Da Yuan (Adalimumab).

At the same time, Henlius also brings the novel anti-PD-1 mAb Serplulimab independently developed by the company which has been approved for clinical trials in China, the United States, the European Union and other countries and regions. The indications cover a wide range of tumor types with high incidence such as lung cancer, esophageal cancer, hepatocellular cancer, gastric cancer and head and neck cancer, with around 2,300 patients have been enrolled globally. The NDA for the treatment of microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) solid tumors has been accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and proposed to be granted priority review in April 2021. It is expected to be approved for marketing in the first half of 2022. Besides, the NDA filing of the first-line treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC) has been accepted by NMPA in September 2021.

In June 2021, the first CAR-T cell therapy Yi Kai Da (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel) of Fosun Kite, a joint venture, has been approved for marketing by NMPA, which was China's first CAR-T therapy approved for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma, opening a new era of cell therapy in China. After its launch, the drug has achieved certain breakthroughs in patient access and clinical benefits, CAR-T academic communications, and exploration of new indications in the commercialization stage of the drug in China. In terms of payment innovation, the drug has been included in commercial insurances and customized insurances in many cities.

Deploy cutting-edge mRNA vaccine, responding to variations of the virus actively

At the BEYOND Expo, Fosun Pharma presents the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2, which was jointly developed with BioNTech. It has been known as the first COVID-19 mRNA vaccine approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and expanded the emergency use authorization of a booster dose to include individuals 18 years of age and older. COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 has been included in the government vaccination programs in Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR. As of 27 November 2021, more than 13.5 million doses of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 have been administered in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. Among them, more than 69,000 people in Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR have received the third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still spreading globally. The Omicron variant poses new challenges to the prevention and control. Fosun Pharma actively promotes academic communications on public health in the Greater Bay Area. Earlier, at the "Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Public Health Technology Innovation Work Seminar" hosted by the Guangdong Preventive Medicine Association and organized by Fosun Pharma, a number of public health experts and scholars from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area shared their views on the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control strategies. Among them, experts and scholars from Hong Kong shared their experience in pandemic prevention, control and COVID-19 treatment. In terms of immunization strategies, Hong Kong has approved the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the high-risk populations.

Continue to deepen the layout of healthcare services in the Greater Bay Area, helping to achieve Healthy China 2030

According to the deployment of the "'Healthy China 2030' blueprint": By 2030, the institutional system for promoting health for all will be improved, the development of the health field will be more coordinated, healthy lifestyles will be popularized, and the quality of health services and health protection will continue to improve." The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is one of the most open and economically dynamic regions in China, and plays a strategic role in national development.

Under the guidance of the national strategies of Healthy China 2030 and Innovation Driven, Fosun Health has gone through many years of intensive industrial cultivation, it has owned and operated many for-profit general hospitals with advantages in brand and medical capabilities in Greater Bay Area, such as Foshan Fosun Chancheng Hospital (referred to as "Foshan Chancheng Hospital"), Shenzhen Heng Sheng Hospital, Zhuhai Chancheng Hospital and Guangzhou Xinshi Hospital. While deepening the layout, Fosun Health integrates the advantages of its member hospitals, focuses on building an international quality and safety system, strengthens the construction of disciplines and specialist alliances, strengthens technological innovation and high-level clinical technology innovation, and consolidates hard strength.

Meanwhile, Fosun Health actively promotes the rational allocation and optimization of medical resources such as the doctor group. In talent training, through the Great Health Management College, Fosun Health could train innovative management talents for the Greater Bay Area and even for the domestic healthcare industry. In the era of digital transformation, while strengthening the construction of smart hospitals in the Greater Bay Area, Fosun Health also uses online and offline medical to promote corporate cloud medical office services and achieve full coverage of 500 companies in the Greater Bay Area.

Foshan Chancheng Hospital, the flagship Hospital of Fosun Health, also participated in the BEYOND Expo. As a 3A hospital ranking No. 1 in the China Non-Public Hospital Comprehensive Competitiveness and certified by the Joint Commission International (JCI) Accreditation Standards for Hospitals, Foshan Chancheng Hospital, headed by its "Three Treasures of Chancheng Hospital" (intervertebral disc, stone removal, and birth), has set up a series of specialties such as the heart center, the brain center, and the "Zen" anti-aging medicine center to realize technology and service dual wheel drive.

In addition, in the field of medical devices, Fosun Pharma has systematically deployed three major business divisions with medical cosmetology, respiratory care, and professional medical care. Adhering to the customer as the core and to the global consumer wellness eco-system strategy, and continuing to strengthen the construction of the international marketing system, Fosun Pharma actively promotes the landing of a number of world-leading medical technologies and cutting-edge medical equipment in China.

At the BEYOND Expo, Sisram Medical, the global leading provider of energy-based surgical and medical aesthetics solutions, and Breas, the famous European ventilator brand, as well as the ultra-light and ultra-small CPAP portable ventilator Z1 Auto, are well presented.

At the same time, as a locally-incubated medical artificial intelligence company, Fosun Aitrox also brings its medical, digital and intelligent integrated solution, which uses big data and deep learning to build breakthrough intelligent applications to achieve the integration of artificial intelligence in multiple medical departments. The collaborative application from different medical departments could improve the efficiency, and truly realize AI-driven medical technology services.

About Fosun Pharma

Founded in 1994, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Fosun Pharma"; stock code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK) is a leading innovation-driven international healthcare group in China. Fosun Pharma strategically operates businesses in the pharmaceutical and health industry, including pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical devices and medical diagnosis, and healthcare services. Through equity participation in Sinopharm Co., Ltd., Fosun Pharma's business extends to pharmaceutical distribution and retail.

Fosun Pharma takes pharmaceutical manufacturing as its core business and sticks to innovative research and development. Through in-house R&D, co-development, in-licensing and incubation, Fosun Pharma had established platforms for small molecule innovative drugs, antibody drugs and cell therapy, focusing on major therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, "4 hypers" (hypertension, hyperlipidemia, hyperglycemia and hyperuricemia) and their complications, as well as central nervous system. In the meantime, Fosun Pharma keeps close track of cutting-edge technologies, such as targeted protein degradation, RNA, oncolytic virus and gene therapy to enhance its innovation ability.





Looking forward, under guidance of 4IN strategy (Innovation, Internationalization, Integration and Intelligentization), Fosun Pharma practices innovation and transformation, integrated operation and steady development, as well as the concept of sustainable development. Fosun Pharma is committed to becoming the first-class enterprise in the global mainstream healthcare industry.





For more information, please visit: www.fosunpharma.com.





