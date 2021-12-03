Alexa
No. 2 NC State women pull away late to beat No. 6 Indiana

By EVAN GERIKE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/03 10:23
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Reserve Diamond Johnson scored 19 points, and No. 2 N.C. State used an 11-2 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-58 win over No. 6 Indiana on Thursday night.

Kayla Jones scored 15 points, Raina Perez had 13 and star center Elissa Cunane battled through foul trouble to score 11 for the Wolfpack (7-1), who haven't lost since a season-opening defeat to No. 1 South Carolina.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 24 points for Indiana (5-2), whose only two losses have come against teams ranked in the top 10. The Hoosiers also came up short against Stanford.

Ali Patberg added 10 points for Indiana.

The Hoosiers led 23-21 at halftime and kept it close throughout, moving within 48-47 on Aleksa Gulbe's 3-pointer with 3:44 remaining. But Jones responded with a 3 to start N.C. State's decisive run, and the Wolfpack extended their lead to 59-49 on Perez's two free throws with 53 seconds left.

N.C. State shot 41.8% from the field and held Indiana to 33.8% shooting.

BIG PICTURE

NC State: The Wolfpack defeated their second top-10 opponent of the season. They beat No. 8 Maryland in the Bahamas on Thanksgiving.

Indiana: The Hoosiers led at halftime despite shooting 23% from 3-point range, but ultimately their offensive struggles were too much to overcome.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Hosts Elon on Sunday before beginning Atlantic Coast Conference play at Pittsburgh on Dec. 10.

Indiana: Hosts Penn State on Monday in its first Big Ten game of the season.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-03 11:59 GMT+08:00

