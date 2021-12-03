New Taipei's LEGO Christmasland opens Friday evening

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City's Christmasland officially opens to the public on Friday (Dec. 3) evening with a massive 3D-laser light show.

The 11th annual Christmasland, which will run until Jan. 2, is collaborating with Danish toy company LEGO for the first time to present a Christmas theme. Notable features include LEGO installations depicting Santa, reindeer, elves, gingerbread houses, and Christmas trees. Every 30 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. there will be a 3D LEGO laser light show.



(New Taipei City Government photo)

At 6 p.m. on Friday the festival will get underway with a massive "3D Lego Laser Sculpture Projection Show" on the outer wall of New Taipei City Hall to increase the projection area of ​​740 square meters, which is equivalent to the size of nine badminton courts. The light show will project 100,000 LEGO blocks with 33 laser projectors packing 30,000 lumens each.

Christmasland will feature a 14-meter Santa, the largest of its kind in Taiwan. There will also be three major light display zones: LEGO Christmas Land at New Taipei City Plaza, LEGO Happy Gingerbread Village at Banqiao Station Plaza, and LEGO Christmas Fantasy Town in Wanping Park.



(CNA photo)

During the first weekend of the festival, (Dec. 4-5), a Christmas Happy Party will be held that includes a market with vendors and performances by singers and dance troupes. A Superstar Christmas Concert will be held from Dec. 11-12, with host Mickey Huang (黃子佼) presenting performances by singers and groups such as Julia Peng (彭佳慧), Nine One One (玖壹壹), A-Lin, EggPlantEgg (茄子蛋), Lulu (黄路梓茵), Eve Ai (艾怡良), Accusefive (告五人), WeiBird (韋禮安), Princess Ai (戴愛玲), Bii (畢書盡), OSN (高爾宣), Ting Ting (蕭秉治), Ailing Tai (戴愛玲), Mixer (麋先生), GBOYSWAG (鼓鼓), and Julia Wu (吳卓源).

According to New Taipei City Government Transportation Department, traffic controls will be implemented during the festival.



(newtaipei.travel image)

Bicycles will be prohibited on the sidewalks around New Taipei City Hall Plaza from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day, and there will be traffic controls for the parking areas below and around the plaza. Adjustments will be made to bus stops, and nearby YouBike stations will be suspended.



(newtaipei.travel image)