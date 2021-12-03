Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president features in FT's 25 most influential women of 2021

'Tsai does not buckle in the face of intimidation' from Beijing: Financial Times

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/03 11:24
President Tsai Ing-wen.

President Tsai Ing-wen. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is featured on a list of the 25 most influential women in the world published by London’s FT Magazine.

On Thursday (Dec. 2), the magazine published the "FT's 25 most influential women of 2021," an expanded version of the 12 listed in 2020. As was the case last year, Tsai has again been included following input from Financial Times journalists, former women of the year, and the publication's readers.

In the unranked list, the entry for Tsai is crafted by journalist Carrie Gracie, who cited Tsai as saying that Taiwan's tale is one of resilience as it strives to defend its democracy in the face of increasing threats to its existence. Gracie wrote that this year, Tsai was the epitome of this resilience by "coolly navigating the dangers of the country's position on the geopolitical faultline between authoritarianism and democracy."

Amid the U.S.' poor handling of the pandemic, domestic political infighting, and bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan, Beijing has sought to paint a picture of U.S. international clout and credibility rapidly fading. Gracie observed that given this backdrop, Taiwan has become a focal point for the struggle for supremacy in East Asia with China aggressively flexing its military muscle around the country.

However, in contrast to major world and political leaders who quickly censor themselves at the slightest protestation by Beijing, "Tsai does not buckle in the face of intimidation. Nor does she antagonize." Gracie points out that Tsai articulates and demonstrates through her leadership style how her nation's values differ from those of China.

The author concludes that Tsai's leadership provides a valuable lesson for all to emulate "how to respect Chinese interests without selling out our own."
Tsai Ing-wen
President Tsai Ing-wen
President Tsai
Taiwan President
Women of the Year
FT
Financial Times

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan congratulates first woman elected president of Honduras
Taiwan congratulates first woman elected president of Honduras
2021/12/01 17:55
Taiwan’s stalking prevention bill signed into law
Taiwan’s stalking prevention bill signed into law
2021/12/01 15:23
Three ‘yeses’ and one ‘no’ if Taiwan’s four-question referendum voted on today: Poll
Three ‘yeses’ and one ‘no’ if Taiwan’s four-question referendum voted on today: Poll
2021/11/30 22:33
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
2021/11/30 16:48
Belizean National Assembly members arrive in Taiwan for 2021 Open Parliament Forum
Belizean National Assembly members arrive in Taiwan for 2021 Open Parliament Forum
2021/11/30 11:12

Updated : 2021-12-03 11:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Space X financial troubles could impact Taiwanese suppliers
Space X financial troubles could impact Taiwanese suppliers
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday