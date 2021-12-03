Alexa
Cooper active for Cowboys; Saints' Kamara and Ramczyk out

By Associated Press
2021/12/03 08:22
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dallas receiver Amari Cooper is available to play against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night after being listed as questionable because of his recent positive COVID-19 test in the final injury reports before the game.

The New Orleans Saints are again playing without top running back Alvin Kamara and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

The short-handed Saints already expected to be without defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and linebacker Kaden Ellis (hamstring), who were ruled out Wednesday. Kamara (ankle), Ramczyk (knee) had practiced on a limited basis this week and had been listed as questionable. Now Kamara is missing his fourth straight game and Ramczyk his third.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), who played last week but did not practice this week, also has been scratched after being listed as questionable. Running back Tony Jones Jr. and reserve quarterback Ian Book are healthy scratches.

The Cowboys, who already had ruled out receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle), also scratched defensive end Azur Kamara and reserve QB Will Grier.

Receiver Malik Turner, who was questionable because of an illness earlier this week, was activated for the game.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-12-03 09:49 GMT+08:00

