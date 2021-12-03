Alexa
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan dispatched aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed missile systems to track PLAAF aircraft

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/03 08:43
Chinese J-10 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Dec. 2), marking the second intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Chengdu J-10 fighter jets and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes.

Thursday’s incursion marks the 29th consecutive day Chinese planes have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone. Last month, the MND recorded 29 intrusions, the most of any month since it began publicly reporting incursions in September 2020.

Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)
Flightpath of Chinese planes on Dec. 2. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

