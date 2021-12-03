Alexa
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down after bowl

By RALPH D. RUSSO , AP College Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/12/03 06:44
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall is stepping down after the Cavaliers play their bowl game, ending his tenure at the school after six seasons.

The surprising announcement came in a news release Thursday and gave no explanation as to why the 55-year-old Mendenhall was leaving the school after a 6-6 regular season. There was no mention of retirement.

In a hastily organized conference call with reporters, Mendenhall said: “I need to step back from college football.”

He added: “This is 100 percent my choice.”

Mendenhall went 36-38 at Virginia, leading the Cavaliers to five straight bowl appearances and their only Atlantic Coast Conference title game appearance two years ago.

