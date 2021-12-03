Alexa
No. 5 Oklahoma State takes on No. 9 Baylor for Big 12 title

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/03 05:26
No. 5 Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No. 5 CFP) vs. No. 9 Baylor (10-2, 7-2, No. 9), Saturday at noon EST (ABC) in Arlington, Texas.

Line: Oklahoma State by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 22-18.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State is playing in its first Big 12 title game. A win would keep the Cowboys in contention for a possible spot in the College Football Playoff, depending on what the teams ahead of them in the CFP rankings — Georgia, Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati — do in their conference title games. Baylor, which lost to Oklahoma State 24-14 on Oct. 2, is playing in its second Big 12 title game in three years. The Bears could go to the Sugar Bowl with a win, or even with a loss like two years ago after they lost in the league title game to an Oklahoma squad that reached the playoff.

KEY MATCHUP

Baylor running back Abram Smith, the Big 12's second-leading rusher, against the nation's sixth-best rushing defense. Smith had 97 yards rushing on 10 carries, including one for 55 yards, in the first meeting with Oklahoma State. He averages 113.8 yards rushing per game with 12 TDs. Oklahoma State has allowed only 93.6 yards rushing per game, but gave up a season-high 189 against Oklahoma last Saturday. The Cowboys have allowed just nine rushing touchdowns this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: Senior linebacker Terrel Bernard missed the first game against the Cowboys with a knee injury, but he's ready for this one. He's second on the team with 62 tackles and has a team-high five sacks.

Oklahoma State: Running back Jaylen Warren, the redshirt senior transfer from Utah State, has averaged 108.8 yards rushing while starting the last 10 games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State won its only other Big 12 title in 2011, the first of six seasons in a row when there wasn't a title game. ... Baylor is one of five FBS teams that hasn’t allowed more than 30 points in a game this year. ... This is the first time the Cowboys will play the same team twice in a season since 1908. ... Oklahoma State has a chance to beat top-10 teams in back-to-back games for the second time in school history. The previous time was in October 1976. The Sooners were No. 10 last week when they lost 37-33 in Bedlam. ... Baylor's defense has forced a turnover in 20 consecutive games.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Updated : 2021-12-03 07:18 GMT+08:00

