UConn men's soccer coach Reid retires, won 2000 championship

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn men’s soccer coach Ray Reid announced Thursday that he is retiring after 33 years as a head coach, 25 of them with the Huskies.

Reid, 61, ends his career with a record of 457-149-78 and four national championships. Those include the 2000 NCAA Division I title at UConn, and the 1990, 1992, and 1995 NCAA Division II championships at Southern Connecticut, where he coached from 1989-1996.

“My time at UConn has been a fantastic experience both professionally and personally,” Reid said in a statement. “Unfortunately, my mother and father continue to experience health challenges and I want to be there for them as much as possible."

UConn won 13 Big East titles under Reid, who saw 46 of his players drafted by Major League Soccer. Nineteen of his former players or assistants are currently coaching at the Division I level.

UConn said it will conduct a national search to find Reid's successor.