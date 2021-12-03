Alexa
No. 20 Georgia women start 7-0 for second-straight season

By Associated Press
2021/12/03 04:12
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Que Morrison scored 20 points, Jenna Staiti had 12 points and nine rebounds, and No. 20 Georgia beat Texas Tech 66-56 on Thursday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Georgia has started a season 7-0 for the second-straight year and the third time under coach Joni Taylor.

Morrison’s defensive pressure caused a turnover on Texas Tech’s final possession of the third quarter and she sank a 3-pointer at the other end for a 46-42 lead.

Morrison’s steal and fast-break layup with under four minutes left in the fourth gave Georgia a 55-50 lead and her wide open 3-pointer made it 60-52.

Sarah Ashlee Barker added 11 points for Georgia in its first true road game of the season. The Lady Bulldogs host Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Khadija Faye scored 15 points and Vivian Gray added 12 for Texas Tech (6-2)

Texas Tech had nine turnovers in the second quarter and scored seven points.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

