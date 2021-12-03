Alexa
Vikings bring DT Tomlinson back from COVID-19 reserve list

By Associated Press
2021/12/03 04:32
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) gets away from Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during the second half of an NF...

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings activated defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday, a welcomed boost for their depleted defense.

Tomlinson was back at practice after sitting out the previous 10 days. He missed the game at San Francisco last week, the first absence of his five-year NFL career.

The Vikings also got defensive tackle Michael Pierce back at practice this week, designating him for return from injured reserve. He has missed the past seven games with an elbow injury.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson landed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, putting his status for the game at Detroit on Sunday in doubt. Defensive end Danielle Hunter (pectoral) is out for the season. Defensive end Everson Griffen remains out indefinitely following a mental health crisis that arose at his home last week.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-12-03 06:42 GMT+08:00

