AP source: Colorado St fires Addazio after 2 bumpy seasons

Colorado State fired coach Steve Addazio on Thursday after a tumultuous two seasons that included an ejection in what would prove to be his final game for the Rams, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was still preparing an official announcement.

The decision came on the day Addazio's buyout dropped from $5 million to $3 million.

ESPN first reported Colorado State was firing Addazio.

Addazio wrapped up his time in Fort Collins with a 4-12 record. His tenure got off to a rocky start last year when the university opened an investigation into the program’s handling of COVID-19 cases, which uncovered allegations of racism and verbal abuse toward athletes.

It drew to a close Saturday with Addazio leaving the sideline before halftime after receiving a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The Rams lost 52-10 to Nevada in front of an announced crowd of 17,465 at Canvas Stadium, which only dwindled as the game got out of hand.

The fiery Addazio signed a five-year deal with Colorado State in December 2019 as he took over for Mike Bobo. The 62-year-old Addazio couldn't restore the program to the level it reached just a few seasons ago under Jim McElwain, who was the 2014 Mountain West coach of the year. Colorado State has turned in four straight losing seasons.

___

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25