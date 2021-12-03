Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wildfire burns into central Montana town, destroys houses

By AMY BETH HANSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/03 00:06
Wildfire burns into central Montana town, destroys houses

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A late-season wildfire pushed by strong winds ripped through a tiny central Montana farming town overnight, burning several homes and grain elevators that had stood for more than a century, authorities said.

Officials were assessing the damage in Denton on Thursday morning while crews continued to fight the fire.

About 300 residents of the town were evacuated early Wednesday afternoon when a fire that had started several miles away the night before pushed across the drought-stricken agricultural land.

“Unfortunately we lost numerous houses on the Southside of town, but thankfully no one was hurt!” the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday night.

Several other fires burned in Montana on Wednesday as gusty winds fanned the flames. A fire south of the city of Great Falls burned 11 homes and seven garages along with sheds and vehicles. About 65 people were evacuated, Cascade County officials said.

There were two grass fires near Browning on Wednesday where there were also power outages because the wind was knocking trees into power lines, officials said.

Updated : 2021-12-03 02:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Space X financial troubles could impact Taiwanese suppliers
Space X financial troubles could impact Taiwanese suppliers
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis