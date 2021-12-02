NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|336
|190
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|182
|Miami
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|234
|279
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|199
|334
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|304
|290
|Indianapolis
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|340
|283
|Houston
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|164
|292
|Jacksonville
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|173
|283
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|263
|240
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|309
|226
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|1
|.500
|224
|267
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|254
|267
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|Denver
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|228
|196
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|273
|293
|Las Vegas
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|259
|295
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|250
|Washington
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|229
|282
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|304
|273
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|202
|253
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|347
|253
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|199
|302
|New Orleans
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|257
|249
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|236
|253
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|283
|242
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|281
|276
|Chicago
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|179
|254
|Detroit
|0
|10
|1
|.045
|174
|289
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|310
|202
|L.A. Rams
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|299
|263
|San Francisco
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|280
|248
|Seattle
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|209
|226
___
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.