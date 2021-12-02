Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Puerto Rico mayor pleads guilty in federal corruption case

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 23:09
Puerto Rico mayor pleads guilty in federal corruption case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A prominent mayor in Puerto Rico accused of awarding 50 contracts worth nearly $10 million to an asphalt company has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery and receive kickbacks, federal officials said Thursday.

Félix Delgado, who served as mayor of the north coastal town of Cataño, resigned on Tuesday and is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2022 as part of a deal with authorities. He faces up to five years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said officials have confiscated five luxury watches and more than $100,000 in cash as part of the case.

“The scheme...was not very complicated,” he said, adding that the former mayor met with the company owner in several places in Cataño to receive the watches and cash in a scheme that ran from 2017 to 2021.

Muldrow said a federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted the company owner on three counts including bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery and kickbacks. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Updated : 2021-12-03 00:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Space X financial troubles could impact Taiwanese suppliers
Space X financial troubles could impact Taiwanese suppliers
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday
New Taipei LEGO Christmasland opens Friday
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis