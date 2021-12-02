Pumas lock Lavanini banned 5 weeks for third red card

DUBLIN (AP) — Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini was suspended for five weeks on Thursday for his red card against Ireland in their rugby test last month.

Lavanini crashed head-high into Cian Healy at the back of a ruck about an hour into the match at Lansdowne Road on Nov. 21. He became the first man in test rugby to be sent off three times.

Ireland, up 34-7 at the time, won by a record 53-7.

At his video hearing, Lavanini didn't believe the foul play was worthy of a red card, but the disciplinary panel disagreed.

In setting a penalty, the panel started mid-range at six weeks, took two weeks off for his work on controlling his on-field aggression, but added a week for his previous cards.

Lavanini will miss club games for Clermont Auvergne on Dec. 4, 11, 18 and 26 but be available for a Jan. 1 game if he completes a coaching intervention on tackle technique.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports