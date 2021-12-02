Alexa
Mehdi Hasan to share tips on 'How to Win Every Argument'

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 21:36
NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan has learned a few lessons after interviewing everyone from John Legend to former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Hasan's next book is called “How to Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking." Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that publication is scheduled for 2023.

“Arguing may be in my blood, but I also believe it can be taught,” Hasan said in a statement. “For years now, people have asked me how I do what I do onscreen and onstage. I’m ready to share my secrets, tips of the trade and advice to every person interested in besting an opponent whether it’s in the classroom, on live TV, in the boardroom, or anywhere.”

Hasan, 42, is also the co-author of “Ed: The Milibands and the Making of a Labour Leader," which came out in 2011. He has previously worked with The Huffington Post and The Intercept among other organizations.

Updated : 2021-12-02 23:05 GMT+08:00

