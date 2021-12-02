Alexa
Rangnick granted work permit to start Man United tenure

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 20:29
FILE - Leipzig's head coach Ralf Rangnick celebrates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg in Leipzig, Germany,...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick has been granted a work permit to start his interim tenure as Manchester United manager, the club said Thursday.

The 63-year-old German will be presented as coach on Friday and take charge of the team for the first time in the Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

United announced Monday the hiring of Rangnick until the end of the season, at which point he will take up a role as a consultant for the club. He left his role as manager of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

Michael Carrick, who has been in charge of the team since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired on Nov. 21, will be at the helm against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-02 22:12 GMT+08:00

