Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 2, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;88;78;Humid with some sun;88;78;SSE;8;80%;38%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;86;68;Sunny and nice;85;71;WNW;6;50%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;Mostly cloudy;59;41;E;2;53%;2%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Occasional rain;59;49;Mostly cloudy;55;50;W;12;54%;27%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;39;34;A little rain;41;39;SSW;16;84%;96%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;9;-2;Very cold;3;-2;NNE;4;78%;4%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;72;42;Showers around;47;39;NNW;9;73%;96%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;37;30;Breezy in the p.m.;32;18;SW;13;82%;27%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;94;67;Sunny and hot;97;70;SSE;7;38%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;62;54;A couple of showers;65;58;S;10;74%;99%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;72;64;A stray shower;76;67;NE;11;63%;95%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;70;43;Mainly cloudy;67;41;WNW;9;40%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;88;74;A thunderstorm;84;74;ESE;4;85%;94%;3

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;77;65;A stray t-shower;80;64;ENE;5;78%;66%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Nice with some sun;85;71;Partly sunny;86;68;NNE;6;49%;5%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;56;39;Partial sunshine;55;44;NW;7;56%;6%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;54;32;Sunny and mild;54;30;E;7;32%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, mild;60;37;Rain to snow;42;30;NW;8;86%;87%;0

Berlin, Germany;Windy this morning;39;30;Mostly cloudy;39;34;SSW;9;67%;93%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;69;48;A t-storm around;70;48;SE;5;69%;66%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;67;E;5;78%;96%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;45;34;Breezy in the a.m.;40;25;WNW;11;64%;1%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;40;33;A bit of rain;39;37;SSW;12;76%;97%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;52;30;Rather cloudy, mild;54;34;WNW;6;80%;86%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Periods of rain;46;36;Mostly sunny;40;24;N;9;65%;2%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and delightful;77;62;Mostly sunny;78;66;E;10;63%;10%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;66;NE;5;50%;58%;5

Busan, South Korea;Chilly with sunshine;48;37;Mostly sunny;53;31;WNW;9;53%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;71;57;High clouds;71;57;ENE;7;46%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, cooler;64;59;Partial sunshine;70;61;SSE;12;47%;1%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in spots;82;67;A shower in places;81;68;ESE;3;66%;82%;4

Chennai, India;Some sun, less humid;88;73;High clouds;86;73;NNW;8;72%;3%;3

Chicago, United States;Breezy;54;41;Partly sunny;49;34;NW;6;64%;27%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Nice with some sun;89;74;Clouds and sun;85;74;ENE;6;79%;39%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower;35;27;Bit of rain, snow;37;36;SSW;9;86%;97%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;84;75;High clouds;84;75;N;12;62%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Increasing clouds;78;60;Clouds and sun, mild;76;62;S;8;73%;10%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;91;73;Morning showers;87;73;ESE;10;78%;100%;4

Delhi, India;Mainly cloudy;66;58;Hazy sunshine;76;56;WNW;3;64%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;72;40;Sunny and mild;61;34;S;6;35%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;85;65;Mostly cloudy;87;68;N;4;57%;5%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;95;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;S;5;71%;80%;6

Dublin, Ireland;More clouds than sun;42;38;A little p.m. rain;46;37;W;8;96%;93%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouding up, warm;72;43;Clouds and warm;64;44;NNE;5;29%;1%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower;60;49;Plenty of sunshine;62;50;W;11;51%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;73;55;Hazy sun;75;55;NNE;4;46%;0%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;87;65;Nice with sunshine;85;68;E;9;41%;4%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;82;65;A shower in the a.m.;80;61;E;10;59%;55%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of snow, cold;20;16;Cold;22;16;N;14;80%;62%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;88;71;Increasing clouds;88;70;NNW;5;58%;31%;3

Hong Kong, China;Nice with sunshine;72;53;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;NNE;6;36%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;81;69;A shower and t-storm;80;66;N;12;71%;91%;1

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;83;66;Hazy sun;85;66;NNE;5;51%;12%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;73;47;Hazy sunshine;72;48;NNE;4;46%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;56;54;Sunshine and mild;63;57;SSW;12;63%;19%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning shower;95;75;A thunderstorm;92;77;WSW;7;73%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;87;75;Sun, some clouds;88;73;N;8;56%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;78;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;64;E;7;53%;80%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;64;33;Increasing clouds;63;35;WSW;5;21%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;87;62;Hazy sunshine;86;61;NE;8;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some brightening;70;52;Mainly cloudy;68;51;S;4;58%;87%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;94;70;Plenty of sunshine;94;70;N;12;32%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, milder;44;33;Bit of rain, snow;42;26;WNW;7;86%;86%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;90;77;A shower in spots;90;78;N;6;61%;85%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SW;5;72%;91%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;83;65;Hazy sunshine;86;70;NNE;4;56%;21%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;86;75;A t-storm or two;86;75;N;4;85%;93%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;57;41;Showers around;54;40;ESE;7;74%;97%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;88;78;Partly sunny;89;77;SSW;6;73%;35%;7

Lima, Peru;High clouds;69;63;Inc. clouds;68;63;SSE;8;77%;22%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;58;48;Abundant sunshine;60;50;NW;8;62%;8%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;41;32;A little p.m. rain;50;42;WNW;8;91%;93%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Dense fog will lift;71;49;Fog, then sun;67;48;SE;5;73%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;85;78;Clearing;86;78;S;7;75%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, breezy;50;37;Mostly sunny;53;34;W;4;54%;10%;2

Male, Maldives;Some sun;87;80;A thundershower;87;80;WSW;6;71%;91%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;S;4;82%;99%;4

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;88;74;Mostly cloudy;87;73;SE;6;58%;5%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Afternoon t-storms;81;54;Partly sunny;68;50;SSW;12;59%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;71;42;Sunshine and nice;71;42;N;5;37%;1%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;79;65;Partly sunny;77;68;ENE;8;59%;2%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;39;31;Mostly cloudy;33;28;WSW;11;69%;33%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;90;77;Breezy in the p.m.;92;77;E;13;59%;14%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;74;57;Breezy in the p.m.;77;61;ENE;11;56%;12%;11

Montreal, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;41;25;Breezy and colder;27;18;W;15;51%;17%;2

Moscow, Russia;Snow this afternoon;27;26;A bit of p.m. snow;36;28;WSW;8;79%;88%;0

Mumbai, India;Heavy morning rain;79;75;A morning shower;86;76;NNE;7;66%;55%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;69;59;A stray thunderstorm;76;60;NNE;9;70%;91%;8

New York, United States;Breezy this morning;57;42;Windy and cooler;47;36;NW;25;44%;26%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brilliant sunshine;67;46;Mostly cloudy;67;51;SE;5;64%;12%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;25;22;A little icy mix;32;21;WSW;15;82%;81%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, cool;51;39;Mostly sunny;56;43;W;7;62%;7%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cold;20;10;A little snow, cold;19;16;NE;5;82%;94%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain/snow showers;41;21;Breezy and colder;25;15;WSW;15;55%;12%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;74;A shower and t-storm;85;77;NNW;9;80%;94%;6

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;87;76;Some sun, a t-storm;86;76;NW;8;84%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;85;73;A shower;86;74;E;6;79%;92%;4

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;42;33;A bit of rain;40;38;SW;11;70%;99%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;82;61;Plenty of sunshine;87;65;ESE;12;38%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouding up;85;72;Clouds and sun, nice;82;70;N;9;63%;6%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;NNE;11;78%;80%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;92;68;A stray t-shower;91;70;SE;6;56%;60%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;A passing shower;43;28;Mostly cloudy;35;31;SSW;8;69%;51%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Snow at times;40;27;Sunny, but chilly;36;18;NW;7;45%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;70;51;A bit of rain;67;53;NNW;8;67%;85%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Rain;58;43;Plenty of sunshine;61;40;E;5;77%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;89;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;E;8;65%;84%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little wintry mix;39;30;Mostly cloudy;34;25;SE;6;72%;40%;0

Riga, Latvia;Wet snow;35;31;Mostly cloudy;32;19;WSW;11;90%;62%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;71;A shower in the a.m.;79;68;ESE;8;66%;58%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;82;55;Sunny, not as warm;73;50;NNE;7;37%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain, becoming heavy;58;42;A couple of showers;56;34;N;5;82%;84%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;17;13;A bit of p.m. snow;26;23;NE;9;79%;96%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;47;Mostly sunny;61;49;WSW;5;79%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;80;64;Some sun, a t-storm;81;64;ENE;10;70%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;86;76;A shower in spots;85;76;ENE;8;73%;91%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;76;64;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;N;8;77%;7%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;73;43;Sunny and pleasant;71;41;NE;5;23%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;80;54;Sunny and pleasant;78;56;SSW;7;44%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;87;73;Variable cloudiness;88;73;N;7;72%;33%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy this morning;55;35;Sunshine;56;43;N;5;76%;27%;2

Seattle, United States;Brief a.m. showers;46;37;Mainly cloudy;42;37;N;6;75%;76%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;43;32;Sunny, but chilly;38;26;NW;7;45%;3%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;50;41;Partly sunny;55;41;NW;9;57%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;82;78;A thunderstorm;86;76;N;11;77%;91%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;45;34;Mostly cloudy;50;35;W;10;76%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;88;76;Mostly sunny, nice;87;76;ENE;10;68%;85%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Chilly with some sun;30;21;Mostly cloudy, cold;26;18;NE;5;83%;62%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;80;67;A t-storm around;79;65;SW;13;73%;82%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;70;53;Mostly sunny;70;55;ESE;8;53%;2%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;26;26;Mostly cloudy;29;23;NNE;12;73%;62%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun, warm;74;50;Cloudy and cooler;64;44;SSE;5;41%;9%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming very windy;49;32;Partly sunny;46;31;N;6;68%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;A shower or two;64;42;Mostly sunny;55;39;E;6;35%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with some sun;72;57;Clouds and sun, nice;71;61;NE;6;46%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;60;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;47;ENE;7;66%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;43;Partly sunny;59;42;NNW;7;64%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy;47;30;Breezy in the a.m.;36;32;WSW;13;62%;45%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;72;52;Breezy in the p.m.;65;53;W;16;46%;85%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;69;50;Cooler;56;48;WNW;17;72%;58%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny;27;-8;Plenty of sun;23;-8;E;4;55%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;45;34;A thick cloud cover;43;34;E;4;54%;89%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mainly cloudy;48;35;Mostly sunny;41;27;SSW;9;52%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;81;56;Partly sunny;83;52;ESE;5;31%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow;39;32;Mostly cloudy;34;23;WSW;12;71%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;43;29;Mostly sunny;34;28;WSW;13;82%;62%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;67;62;Cloudy with a shower;71;62;N;14;73%;66%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing, less humid;91;76;High clouds;87;74;SSW;6;49%;4%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, cooler;44;24;Sunny;40;24;NE;2;56%;1%;2

Updated : 2021-12-02 21:34 GMT+08:00

