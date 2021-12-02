Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taipei's YouBike 2.0 deployment exceeds expected progress

Record of over 120,000 YouBike 2.0 daily rentals set in November

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/02 20:59
Taipei's YouBike 2.0 deployment exceeds expected progress

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of YouBike2.0 stations around Taipei has broken the 800 mark, exceeding expected progress by 50 stations, CNA reported.

Taipei Department of Transportation official Liao Yun-ling (廖苑伶) said on Thursday (Dec. 2) that the goal set for the development of YouBike 2.0 in the city for 2021 was to install 750 stations around the city, and now the number is already over 800. She said the next target is to reach 1,200 stations by the end of next year.

In addition, a daily record of over 120,000 of YouBike 2.0 rentals was set in November this year, the report said. The 94,000 average daily rentals in November was also a record, topping other municipalities in the country. This indicated that the more YouBike 2.0 stations there are in an area, the more the service will be used, per CNA.

As electricity is not required for a YouBike station, the requirements for setting them up are low, making installation easy across a city. Taipei’s goal of reaching 1,200 stations by the end of next year will allow the city to continue leading the country in its density of stations, with an average distance of 150-200 meters between them, the report said.
YouBike 2.0
Taipei Department of Transportation

RELATED ARTICLES

Bicycle sharing service YouBike 2.0 now available in New Taipei
Bicycle sharing service YouBike 2.0 now available in New Taipei
2021/10/21 12:10
New Taipei to launch upgraded YouBike 2.0 service in October
New Taipei to launch upgraded YouBike 2.0 service in October
2021/08/31 11:03
YouBike expected to be running in Taiwan’s Chaiyi City by mid-December
YouBike expected to be running in Taiwan’s Chaiyi City by mid-December
2020/11/02 19:21
New Taipei launches Moovo dockless bike-sharing platform
New Taipei launches Moovo dockless bike-sharing platform
2020/08/24 17:16
YouBike trial run begins Tuesday in Kaohsiung, S. Taiwan
YouBike trial run begins Tuesday in Kaohsiung, S. Taiwan
2020/06/14 14:54