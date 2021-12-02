Taipei's YouBike 2.0 deployment exceeds expected progress

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of YouBike2.0 stations around Taipei has broken the 800 mark, exceeding expected progress by 50 stations, CNA reported.

Taipei Department of Transportation official Liao Yun-ling (廖苑伶) said on Thursday (Dec. 2) that the goal set for the development of YouBike 2.0 in the city for 2021 was to install 750 stations around the city, and now the number is already over 800. She said the next target is to reach 1,200 stations by the end of next year.

In addition, a daily record of over 120,000 of YouBike 2.0 rentals was set in November this year, the report said. The 94,000 average daily rentals in November was also a record, topping other municipalities in the country. This indicated that the more YouBike 2.0 stations there are in an area, the more the service will be used, per CNA.

As electricity is not required for a YouBike station, the requirements for setting them up are low, making installation easy across a city. Taipei’s goal of reaching 1,200 stations by the end of next year will allow the city to continue leading the country in its density of stations, with an average distance of 150-200 meters between them, the report said.