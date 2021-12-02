Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners

Uniform Invoice Lottery has produced 858 Special Prize winners since 2011

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/02 18:58
Winning numbers of September and October 2021 Uniform Invoice Lottery.

Winning numbers of September and October 2021 Uniform Invoice Lottery. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The prize drawing for the September and October Uniform Invoice Lottery on Nov. 25 produced 13 people who were NT$10 million (US$360,000) Special Prize winners and 16 NT$2 million Grand Prize winners, CNA reported, citing Ministry of Finance (MOF) statistics.

The MOF makes a roster of the Special Prize and Grand Prize-winning invoices for each bi-monthly lottery. Information revealed in the rosters includes the names and addresses of businesses that printed out the winning receipts, the contents of the transactions, and the amounts of money involved in each.

For example, according to the Special Prize-winning roster for the September and October lottery, an individual hit the jackpot after spending NT$60 to park their car at a shopping center in Hsinchu City, while another had a stroke of good luck after spending NT$8 at a stationery store in Pingtung City. Someone else got their windfall after spending NT$30 on a drink at a supermarket in Taichung’s Longjing District.

Since the January-February 2011 lottery, when the NT$10 million Special Prizes were added, to the July-August drawings, the Uniform Invoice Lottery produced 617 NT$10 millionaires out of 845 winners over a period of almost 11 years, with the other 228 jackpots going unclaimed, the ministry said.
uniform invoices
Grand Prize
Special Prize
MOF
jackpot

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
2021/11/25 13:51
Taiwan delegation gifts Lithuania with drones, signs MOU
Taiwan delegation gifts Lithuania with drones, signs MOU
2021/10/28 15:09
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
2021/09/26 15:25
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
2021/08/24 10:21
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
2021/05/25 20:00