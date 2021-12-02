Alexa
NT$8 highlighter purchase yields NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery win

Ministry of Finance publishes list of winning purchases, NT$1 Shopee coupon purchase wins NT$2 million

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/02 17:49
(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the most recent round of Taiwan’s uniform invoice lottery, an NT$8 (US$0.29) highlighter purchase won one of the NT$10 million special prizes, while a NT$1 coupon sold online won one of the NT$2 million grand prizes.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) published the list of merchants that issued special and grand prize-winning receipts on Thursday (Dec. 2), which included details of each purchase. According to CNA, the MOF always checks all the winning receipts’ information to ensure all are eligible before releasing the list.

A Jin Yuh Tarng Stationery store located in Pingtung County issued a special prize-winning receipt for a single highlighter that cost NT$8. Meanwhile, Shopee, a popular e-commerce company, issued a grand prize-winning receipt for a coupon that cost NT$1.

A total of 13 receipts won the NT$10 million special prize for the September-October edition, while 16 won the NT$2 million grand prize. Winners have until March 7 to claim their prizes.
