Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to station 2 retired military officers in US to oversee bilateral veteran affairs cooperation

Retired Army general, Navy captain to assume roles in US on Jan. 3

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/02 17:42
Veterans Affairs Council Minister Feng Shi-kuan.

Veterans Affairs Council Minister Feng Shi-kuan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Veterans Affairs Council (VAC) Minister Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬), on Thursday (Dec. 2) said that the council will send an envoy of two retired military officials next year to the U.S. to oversee Taiwan-U.S. veteran affairs cooperation.

During a Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee meeting at the Legislative Yuan, Feng said that retired Army Major General Ni Pang-chen (倪邦臣) has been appointed to head a VAC liaison office, while retired Navy Captain Cheng Kuo-feng (程國峰) will serve as deputy head. They will assume their positions in the U.S. on Jan. 3.

Feng pointed out that in October, AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk paid a visit to the VAC and met with Ni and Cheng. The VAC minister noted that Cheng and Oudkirk hit it off during that first meeting.

In November, the U.S. Congress delegation came to Taiwan, during which Mark Takano, chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Veterans Affairs, called on the VAC to meet with Feng.
Taiwan
Veterans Affairs Council
Feng Shih-kuan
veteran affairs cooperation
Cheng Kuo-feng
Ni Pang-chen
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Mark Takano

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's CAL and EVA suspend reservations for Japan flights amid Omicron fears
Taiwan's CAL and EVA suspend reservations for Japan flights amid Omicron fears
2021/12/01 20:21
Taiwan congratulates first woman elected president of Honduras
Taiwan congratulates first woman elected president of Honduras
2021/12/01 17:55
Taiwan mulls restarting domestic cruises
Taiwan mulls restarting domestic cruises
2021/12/01 17:33
Taiwan urged to resume domestic cruises
Taiwan urged to resume domestic cruises
2021/12/01 17:18
Taiwan hopes to intensify trade with Mexico in CPTPP
Taiwan hopes to intensify trade with Mexico in CPTPP
2021/12/01 17:12