Taiwan to station 2 retired military officers in US to oversee bilateral veteran affairs cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Veterans Affairs Council (VAC) Minister Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬), on Thursday (Dec. 2) said that the council will send an envoy of two retired military officials next year to the U.S. to oversee Taiwan-U.S. veteran affairs cooperation.

During a Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee meeting at the Legislative Yuan, Feng said that retired Army Major General Ni Pang-chen (倪邦臣) has been appointed to head a VAC liaison office, while retired Navy Captain Cheng Kuo-feng (程國峰) will serve as deputy head. They will assume their positions in the U.S. on Jan. 3.

Feng pointed out that in October, AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk paid a visit to the VAC and met with Ni and Cheng. The VAC minister noted that Cheng and Oudkirk hit it off during that first meeting.

In November, the U.S. Congress delegation came to Taiwan, during which Mark Takano, chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Veterans Affairs, called on the VAC to meet with Feng.