Contactless Thermometer Market Statistics 2021-2030 | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast

The global contactless thermometer market size was US$ 528.0 million in 2021. The global contactless thermometer market is forecast to reach the value of 1373.3 million by 2030 by registering a Compound Annual Growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A contactless thermometer helps in obtaining the temperature of the body by scanning the infrared heat emission. The obtained results are in the digital format displayed on a liquid crystal display (LCD) screen.

Factors Influencing

The increasing demand for advanced technologies to determine accurate results is forecast to fuel the market growth.

The cost-efficiency of contactless thermometers is driving the demand for the technology worldwide.

The simplicity of the contact-less thermometers would be the prominent reason driving the popularity of the technology. Contactless thermometers can be easily used by any person and do not require additional training to operate and figure out the results.

The growing healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives would benefit the companies offering contactless thermometers.

The growing population and increasing awareness about home care are driving the growth of the contactless thermometer market.

The availability of efficient alternatives for contactless thermometers is forecast to hamper the growth of the global contactless thermometers market.

The increasing pervasiveness of infectious diseases is propelling the growth of the global contactless thermometer market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

From the last few months, the demand for contactless thermometers has been increasing promptly. Due to the COVID-19 virus spread, people began adopting contactless thermometers to keep checking the temperature. As a result, the market players witnessed significant growth opportunities. The demand for contactless thermometers tremendously grew as they are simple to understand and provide accurate results. It became necessary to avoid contact in order to prevent the transmission of the virus. In such a situation, contactless thermometers emerged as a suitable option to check the temperature of the visitors.

The demand for contactless thermometers increased from the companies, public departments, airports, hotels, hospitals, tourism sectors, and others to keep operating without any risk. Thus, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the global contactless thermometer market.

Geographic Analysis

Of all the regions, North America holds the largest share in the global contactless thermometer market. The contactless thermometer market is growing in the region due to growing cases of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19. Due to the sudden onset of the infection, thermometers have become a necessity for every household. As a result of growing awareness, the region is growing tremendously in the global contactless thermometers market.

The Asia-Pacific contactless thermometers market is expected to grow significantly, owing to the growing awareness due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, increasing population, mainly in China and India, would benefit the global contactless thermometer market.

Competitors in the Market

Easywell Biomedicals Inc.

Omron Corporation.

Briggs Healthcare Corporation.

Paul Hartmann AG.

Braun GmbH.

Beurer GmbH.

Exergen Corporation.

Hill-Rom Holdings.

Geratherm.

BPL Medical Technologies

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Product Type

Handheld Thermometers

Fixed-Mount Thermometers

Insight by End User

Healthcare Facilities

Individuals

Others

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



