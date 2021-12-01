Revenue Assurance Market to Hit US$ 1328 million by 2030: CAGR: 9.5%

The size of the global revenue assurance market was US$ 582 million in 2021. The global revenue assurance market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 1328 million by 2030 by registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Revenue assurance is a set of activities that help organizations to precisely obtain revenue for the offered products or services. Revenue assurance tools help companies in examining and fixing revenue leakage points throughout networks.

Factors Influencing

Digitalization is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The global revenue assurance market is growing with the increasing internet penetration across all industries.

Increasing data related to the transaction is another prominent factor driving the market growth.

The growing number of small, medium, and large businesses offering digital revenue assurance solutions is forecast to fuel the growth of the global revenue assurance market.

Moreover, the rising cases of revenue leakage are forecast to propel market growth. Telecom operators witness the highest loss due to annual revenue leakages. Thus, the growing awareness related to inadequate systems and frauds would increase the demand for revenue assurance providers.

Technological advancements are forecast to play a beneficial role in the growth of the global revenue assurance market. The evolution of 4G/5G, IoT, cloud, and SDN/NFV would benefit the service providers by helping them introduce new business models and services.

Lack of expertise may hamper the growth of the global revenue assurance market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global revenue assurance market is witnessing a positive impact due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Around 65 percent of employees chose to work from home in order to keep themselves safe. Moreover, overall revenue attack incidents climbed during the pandemic. Various businesses witnessed social engineering fraud, international revenue share fraud (IRSF), SMS scams, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), and robocalls. Thus, financial & government organizations launched favorable revenue assurance programs to eliminate the chances of internal & external fraud revenue transactions. As a result, the global revenue assurance market witnessed significant growth during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Geographical Analysis

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as a rapidly growing region, owing to the increasing demand for cloud-based services. Moreover, the region is witnessing growing demand for digital transformation. As a result, the revenue assurance tools would gain popularity during the forecast period.

The global revenue assurance market earns a majority of revenue from North America because of the increasing awareness related to the harmful impact of revenue leakages on an organization. Moreover, the growing awareness about the products of revenue assurance tools is forecast to contribute to the overall market growth.

Market Segmentation

Component Outlook

Software

Services

Deployment Model Outlook

On-premise

Cloud

End-use Vertical Outlook

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Others

Regional Outlook

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



