Protein Expression Market Size to Grow US$ 7.1 billion by 2030: CAGR: 13.1%

The global protein expression market size was US$ 2.3 billion in 2021. The global protein expression market size is forecast to reach US$ 7.1 billion by 2030 by registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Protein expression is a process of large amounts of proteins synthesis by manipulating gene expression in the body.
Factors Influencing
- The global protein expression market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases throughout the world. The treatment of chronic and infectious diseases requires the large-scale production of therapeutic proteins. As a result, the global protein expression market is forecast to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
- The technological advancements and progressions in DNA technologies are expected to benefit the market players. Moreover, the applications of these proteins in the form of vaccines and diagnostic reagents would rapidly gain popularity during the study period.
- Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is forecast to drive the demand for protein expression technologies. Moreover, benefits like the increased yield of proteins and the cost efficiency of protein expressions are expected to propel market growth.
- The shortage of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of the global protein expression market during the study period.
Geographic Analysis
Geographically, North America holds the largest market share in the global protein expression market. The region holds dominance mainly due to the rising demand for technologically advanced products. Moreover, government initiatives and investments for protein research are forecast to benefit the companies in the global protein expression market. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in North America would raise the demand for efficient protein expression technology.
The global protein expression industry is forecast to grow significantly in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific region. The growth of the market would be mainly due to the increasing government initiatives and investment in the life science sector. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing population would be other factors contributing to the growth of the global protein expression market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global protein expression market witnessed sudden disruptions during the initial phase of the pandemic. Manufacturing industries had no choice but to stop the operations in order to maintain the safety of staff. Moreover, patients suffering from chronic diseases stopped visiting hospitals to protect themselves from the COVID-19 infection. As a result, the global protein expression market witnessed a significant decline during the initial phase.
Competitors in The Market
- New England Biolabs Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- General Electric Company
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Promega Corporation
- Genscript Biotech Corporation
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Product & Services
- Expression Vectors
- Competent Cells
- Reagents
- Instruments
- Services
Insight by Systems
- Yeast Systems
- Mammalian Cell
- Insect Cell
- Cell-Free Systems
- Algal-Based Systems
- Prokaryotic Expression System
Insight by Application
- Therapeutics
- Research
- Others
Insight by End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Academic Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Others
Insight by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
