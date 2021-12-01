Protein Expression Market Size to Grow US$ 7.1 billion by 2030: CAGR: 13.1%

The global protein expression market size was US$ 2.3 billion in 2021. The global protein expression market size is forecast to reach US$ 7.1 billion by 2030 by registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Protein expression is a process of large amounts of proteins synthesis by manipulating gene expression in the body.

Factors Influencing

The global protein expression market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases throughout the world. The treatment of chronic and infectious diseases requires the large-scale production of therapeutic proteins. As a result, the global protein expression market is forecast to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The technological advancements and progressions in DNA technologies are expected to benefit the market players. Moreover, the applications of these proteins in the form of vaccines and diagnostic reagents would rapidly gain popularity during the study period.

Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is forecast to drive the demand for protein expression technologies. Moreover, benefits like the increased yield of proteins and the cost efficiency of protein expressions are expected to propel market growth.

The shortage of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of the global protein expression market during the study period.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, North America holds the largest market share in the global protein expression market. The region holds dominance mainly due to the rising demand for technologically advanced products. Moreover, government initiatives and investments for protein research are forecast to benefit the companies in the global protein expression market. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in North America would raise the demand for efficient protein expression technology.

The global protein expression industry is forecast to grow significantly in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific region. The growth of the market would be mainly due to the increasing government initiatives and investment in the life science sector. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing population would be other factors contributing to the growth of the global protein expression market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global protein expression market witnessed sudden disruptions during the initial phase of the pandemic. Manufacturing industries had no choice but to stop the operations in order to maintain the safety of staff. Moreover, patients suffering from chronic diseases stopped visiting hospitals to protect themselves from the COVID-19 infection. As a result, the global protein expression market witnessed a significant decline during the initial phase.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Product & Services

Expression Vectors

Competent Cells

Reagents

Instruments

Services

Insight by Systems

Yeast Systems

Mammalian Cell

Insect Cell

Cell-Free Systems

Algal-Based Systems

Prokaryotic Expression System

Insight by Application

Therapeutics

Research

Others

Insight by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



