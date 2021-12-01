Hearing Aids Market Size Worth US$ 14.1 billion by 2030

The global hearing aids market size was US$ 7.8 billion in 2021. The global hearing aids market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 14.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~6.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing

Increasing cases of hearing loss are the primary factor driving the growth of the global hearing aids market.

Technological advancements in the hearing aids industry are forecast to propel market growth. Widex, a sixth largest hearing aid manufacturer, unveiled the Moment hearing device in 2020. The patients can change the settings of the device through the application named Tonelink . Moreover, Wireless connectivity, smartphone integration are gaining huge popularity among the audience. Another such device is The Livio AI by Starkey. The device helps monitor the physical and mental health of the patient.

The elderly population is more prone to get affected by hearing problems. Thus, the increasing geriatric population would benefit the manufacturers in the global hearing aids market.

The high cost of hearing aids devices may hamper the growth of the global hearing aids market during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, Europe is forecast to emerge as the leading region in the global hearing aids market, mainly due to the growing technological advancements and excellent healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, high healthcare expenditure and the rising elderly population are forecast to contribute to the growth of the region in the global hearing aids market. In addition, the hearing loss cases are rising in the region. As a result, it would benefit the market players in the global hearing aids market.

The Asia-Pacific hearing aids market is forecast to develop at a significant CAGR, owing to the large population base with hearing loss, growing geriatric population, and favorable government initiatives for developing healthcare infrastructure.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns negatively affected the global hearing aids market. Due to import-export restrictions, manufacturers witnessed several obstacles, such as unavailability of raw material, challenges in trade activities, etc. Apart from that, the shortage of workforce ultimately impacted the manufacturing and production process. Thus, the patients witnessed several challenges due to lockdown.

The global hearing aids market is forecast to recover post-pandemic due to launches of advanced products and growing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the market players in the hearing aids market would witness favorable growth opportunities, owing to the rising awareness related to healthcare among the population.

Competitors in the Market

Sonova Holding AG

Benson Hearing

GN Store Nord A/S

MED-EL

Starkey Hearing Technologies

William Demant Holding A/S

Widex USA, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Zounds Hearing Inc.

Sivantos Group

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Behind the Ear (BTE)

Receiver in the Ear (RITE)/ Receiver in Canal (RIC)

In the Ear (ITE)

Completely in canal (CIC)

Other Hearing Aid Devices

By Hearing Loss Type

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

By Technology

Conventional Hearing Aids

Digital Hearing Aids

By Patient Type

Adults

Pediatrics/Children

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



