Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Size Worth US$ 5.7 billion by 2028

According to this new report, the global cardiac biomarkers testing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5.7 billion in the year 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% in the period 2020 to 2028. Growth of the market is driven by the prevalence of cardiovascular cases, increasing geriatric population, higher precision and its non-invasiveness.
Cardiac biomarkers testing is used for diagnosis of various cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac ischemia, myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, and acute coronary syndrome. Cardiac Biomarkers are basically protein molecules that are released into the bloodstream after heart damage or heart-stress. Hence measuring biomarkers usually serves as an important early step in diagnosing a heart attack.
The use of cardiac biomarkers in combination are widely applied in clinical diagnosis, risk stratification, and management of patients with or without cardiovascular diseases. One of the potent cardiac biomarker combinations is that of cTn and BNP which is quantitative markers of cardiac damage.
Segments Covered
The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional, and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. For the purpose of research, the publisher has segmented glo`bal cardiac biomarkers testing market report on the basis of type, applications, testing location and geography.
Biomarkers Testing Type Outlook
- Creatine Kinase (CK-MB)
- Myoglobins
- Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA)
- Troponins
- Natriuretic Peptides
Biomarkers Testing Application Outlook
- Acute Coronary Syndrome
- Myocardial Infarction
- Congestive Heart Failure
- Atherescelerosis
Biomarkers Testing Location Outlook
- POC Testing
- Laboratory Testing
Country Outlook, Revenue
- The US
- The UK
- Germany
- Japan
- China
- India
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
