Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Size Worth US$ 5.7 billion by 2028

According to this new report, the global cardiac biomarkers testing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5.7 billion in the year 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% in the period 2020 to 2028. Growth of the market is driven by the prevalence of cardiovascular cases, increasing geriatric population, higher precision and its non-invasiveness.

Cardiac biomarkers testing is used for diagnosis of various cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac ischemia, myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, and acute coronary syndrome. Cardiac Biomarkers are basically protein molecules that are released into the bloodstream after heart damage or heart-stress. Hence measuring biomarkers usually serves as an important early step in diagnosing a heart attack.

The use of cardiac biomarkers in combination are widely applied in clinical diagnosis, risk stratification, and management of patients with or without cardiovascular diseases. One of the potent cardiac biomarker combinations is that of cTn and BNP which is quantitative markers of cardiac damage.

Segments Covered

The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional, and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. For the purpose of research, the publisher has segmented glo`bal cardiac biomarkers testing market report on the basis of type, applications, testing location and geography.

Biomarkers Testing Type Outlook

Creatine Kinase (CK-MB)

Myoglobins

Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA)

Troponins

Natriuretic Peptides

Biomarkers Testing Application Outlook

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Atherescelerosis

Biomarkers Testing Location Outlook

POC Testing

Laboratory Testing

Country Outlook, Revenue

The US

The UK

Germany

Japan

China

India

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



