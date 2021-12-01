Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 1,761.8 million by 2030

The size of the global surgical navigation systems market was US$ 941.1 million in 2021. The global surgical navigation systems market is forecast to reach US$ 1,761.8 million by 2030 by registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol627

In surgical navigation, computer software is used to perform surgical procedures. Software including optical, hybrid, and electromagnetic navigation systems are used to carry out the surgeries safely and efficiently.

Factors Influencing

Due to increasing cases of orthopedic and neurology disorders, the demand for surgical navigation software and tools is forecast to increase during the study period. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 900 million people will be suffering from disabling hearing loss by 2050.

Technological advancements and the benefits of the products would gain high popularity during the study period. In 2017, Medtronic PLC unveiled an efficient system named StealthStation. The system enhances flexibility and visualization during neurological surgeries.

Increasing healthcare expenditure is forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market players.

The growing geriatric population leads to the growth of orthopedic and neurology disorder cases. Thus, it would fuel the growth of the global surgical navigation systems market. United States Census Bureau estimates that in 2014, around 46.2 million population belonged to the age group of 65 and above. The numbers are forecast to reach 98 million or more by 2060. As a result, the demand for knee and hip replacement surgeries would increase significantly.

The high cost of navigation systems may hamper the growth of the global surgical navigation systems market.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America holds the largest share in the global surgical navigation systems market, mainly due to the growing adoption of these devices for minimally invasive surgeries. Moreover, growing cases of surgical operations and government initiatives are forecast to benefit the regional market. Apart from that, the increasing geriatric population would offer ample growth opportunities to the market players.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as a growing region in the global surgical navigation systems market, mainly due to the increasing population base, growing cases of orthopedic disorders, and government initiatives for refining healthcare infrastructure.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for surgical navigation systems suddenly declined, mainly due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection worldwide. The cases of COVID-19 infection abruptly surged, which shifted the focus of the healthcare sector towards controlling the situation. Thus, the demand for surgical treatments decreased. Moreover, hospitals also postponed the surgeries in order to focus on saving the lives of COVID-19 affected patients. Thus, the market for surgical navigation systems witnessed a sudden decline in terms of revenue.

Competitors in the Market

Medtronic PLC

Amplitude Surgical

Brainlab AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Fiagon GmbH

Scopis GmbH

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker Corporation Inc

Siemens AG

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Surgical Navigation Systems Market, by Application

Neurosurgery navigation systems

Orthopedic navigation systems

Orthopedic navigation systems, by referencing type

Imageless

Fluoroscopy-based

CT-based

Orthopedic navigation systems, by procedure

Knee replacement

Hip replacement

ENT navigation systems

Spinal navigation systems

Dental navigation systems

Surgical Navigation Systems Market, by Technology

Optical

Electromagnetic (EM)

Hybrid

Surgical Navigation Systems Market, by Patient Care Setting

Hospitals

Physician Practices & Ambulatory Settings

Surgical Navigation Systems Market, by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Surgical Navigation Systems Market’ Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol627

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/