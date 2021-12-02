Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) Market Size Worth USD 445.1 billion by 2030: CAGR: 21%

The global complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) market size was US$ 96.2 billion in 2020. The global complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) market is forecast to grow to US$ 445.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing

The unhealthy lifestyle and problem associated with that is the primary factor contributing to the growth of the global complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) market.

The increasing geriatric population is fueling the demand for complementary and alternative medicines.

Increasing cases of chronic disease is another prominent factor contributing to the growth of the global complementary and alternative medicines (CAM) market. Moreover, the increasing cases of stress, anxiety, and other disorders are forecast to benefit the companies in the global complementary and alternative medicines market.

Government initiatives to boost the healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure would create potential scope for market growth.

Lack of awareness about alternative medicine may hamper the growth of the global complementary and alternative medicines market.

Geographic Analysis

Europe is forecast to witness maximum growth in the global complementary and alternative medicines (CAM) market, majorly due to the increasing demand for botanicals in various dietary supplements. Prominent countries, such as France and Germany, are forecast to hold the major share in the regional market. Furthermore, technological advancements and favorable healthcare expenditure are forecast to contribute to the growth of the global complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) market.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific region would contribute with the highest CAGR in the global complementary and alternative medicines market, mainly due to the rising awareness related to the benefits of healthy diet. Moreover, increasing population, and government initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure would further contribute to the market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Medicinal plants, all across the world, witnessed a booming demand for effective treatment for COVID-19. Thus, it fueled the growth of the global complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) market. In addition, increasing funding and growing awareness about healthcare would further benefit the market players in the global complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) market.

Competitors in The Market

Columbia Nutritional

Nordic Nutraceuticals

Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute

The Healing Company Ltd.

John Schumacher Unity Woods Yoga Centre

Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company

Pure encapsulations, LLC.

Herb Pharm

AYUSH Ayurvedic Pte Ltd.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Intervention Outlook

Traditional Alternative Medicine/Botanicals Ayurveda Apitherapy Bach Flower Therapy Naturopathic Medicine Traditional Chinese Medicine Traditional Korean Medicine Traditional Japanese Medicine Traditional Mongolian Medicine Traditional Tibetan Medicine Zang Fu Theory

Mind Healing Autosuggestion Hypnotherapy Neuro-linguistic Programming Self-hypnosis Spiritual Mind Treatment Transcendental Meditation

Body Healing Acupressure Acupuncture Alexander Technique Auriculotherapy Autogenic Training Chiropractic Cupping Therapy Kinesiology Osteomyology Osteopathy Pilates Qigong Reflexology Yoga

External Energy Magnetic Therapy Bio-magnetic Therapy Magnetic Resonance Therapy Radionics Reiki Therapeutic Touch Chakra Healing

Sensory Healing Aromatherapy Music therapy Sonopuncture Sound Therapy



Distribution Method Outlook

Direct Sales

E-sales

Distance Correspondence

Regional Outlook

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



