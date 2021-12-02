Capnography Devices Market Size Worth USD 1240 million by 2030

The global capnography devices market size was US$ 543.7 million in 2021. The global capnography devices market is forecast to reach US$ 1240 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol569
Capnography Devices are adopted by medical professionals to monitor patients and measure end-tidal CO2 and other signs.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
During the COVID-19 pandemic, prominent market players witnessed a surge in the demand for capnography devices. The COVID-19 infection highly affects the respiratory system. Thus, it became necessary for doctors to use capnography devices to keep a check on the patients’ overall condition. Moreover, it also offered a significant opportunity to the market players to introduce an effective solution. In addition, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also gave approval to the companies for introducing their products in the market. As a result, it ultimately helped the firms generate more revenue. Capsule Technologies gained FDA approval in 2020 for connected capnography-monitoring technology. Moreover, Smiths Medical inked a partnership with Medline Industries to introduce new efficient products in the market.
Factors Influencing
- The growing number of cases that can only be treated through complex surgeries is the primary factor driving the market growth. Surgeons use capnography devices to monitor the patients during sedation.
- Capnography devices are portable, easy to use, light-weighted, and help in providing effective treatment. Such benefits would fuel the growth of the global Capnography Devices market.
- Growing cases of respiratory diseases are forecast to benefit the global capnography devices market.
- Favorable government initiatives to boost the healthcare expenditure would help the market players register high growth during the study period.
- The availability of cost-efficient alternatives may hamper the growth of the global capnography devices market.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to lead in the global capnography devices market in terms of revenue. The region is witnessing a growing number of patients suffering from respiratory diseases. Moreover, the high-stress levels and unhealthy lifestyles observed in the population are forecast to benefit the global capnography devices market.
Furthermore, strict regulations and government policies to boost healthcare expenditure are forecast to benefit the players in the market.
Moreover, the Asia-Pacific would register significant growth in the global capnography devices market, owing to the growing healthcare expenditure and favorable government policies towards the healthcare domain. Private sectors are also investing in the healthcare sector, which would help market players focus on research and development and introduce efficient solutions. Furthermore, growing cases of respiratory diseases in the region are forecast to propel the growth of the Asia-Pacific capnography devices market.
Competitors in the Market
- Philips Healthcare
- Smiths Medical
- Welch Allyn
- Masimo Corporation
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Inc.
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Nonin Medical, Inc.
- CareFusion Corporation
- DiaMedica, Inc.
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Component Outlook
- OEM Modules
- Infrared Sources
- Others
- Others
Product Outlook
- Handheld
- Standalone
- Multiparameter
Technology Outlook
- Mainstream
- Sidestream
- Microstream
Application Outlook
- Emergency Medicine
- Pain Management
- Procedural Sedation
- Critical Care
- Others
End-use Outlook
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Others
Insight by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Capnography Devices Market’ Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol569
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean
Name: Nishi Sharma
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/