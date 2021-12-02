Capnography Devices Market Size Worth USD 1240 million by 2030

The global capnography devices market size was US$ 543.7 million in 2021. The global capnography devices market is forecast to reach US$ 1240 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Capnography Devices are adopted by medical professionals to monitor patients and measure end-tidal CO2 and other signs.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, prominent market players witnessed a surge in the demand for capnography devices. The COVID-19 infection highly affects the respiratory system. Thus, it became necessary for doctors to use capnography devices to keep a check on the patients’ overall condition. Moreover, it also offered a significant opportunity to the market players to introduce an effective solution. In addition, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also gave approval to the companies for introducing their products in the market. As a result, it ultimately helped the firms generate more revenue. Capsule Technologies gained FDA approval in 2020 for connected capnography-monitoring technology. Moreover, Smiths Medical inked a partnership with Medline Industries to introduce new efficient products in the market.

Factors Influencing

The growing number of cases that can only be treated through complex surgeries is the primary factor driving the market growth. Surgeons use capnography devices to monitor the patients during sedation.

Capnography devices are portable, easy to use, light-weighted, and help in providing effective treatment. Such benefits would fuel the growth of the global Capnography Devices market.

Growing cases of respiratory diseases are forecast to benefit the global capnography devices market.

Favorable government initiatives to boost the healthcare expenditure would help the market players register high growth during the study period.

The availability of cost-efficient alternatives may hamper the growth of the global capnography devices market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to lead in the global capnography devices market in terms of revenue. The region is witnessing a growing number of patients suffering from respiratory diseases. Moreover, the high-stress levels and unhealthy lifestyles observed in the population are forecast to benefit the global capnography devices market.

Furthermore, strict regulations and government policies to boost healthcare expenditure are forecast to benefit the players in the market.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific would register significant growth in the global capnography devices market, owing to the growing healthcare expenditure and favorable government policies towards the healthcare domain. Private sectors are also investing in the healthcare sector, which would help market players focus on research and development and introduce efficient solutions. Furthermore, growing cases of respiratory diseases in the region are forecast to propel the growth of the Asia-Pacific capnography devices market.

Competitors in the Market

Philips Healthcare

Smiths Medical

Welch Allyn

Masimo Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

CareFusion Corporation

DiaMedica, Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Component Outlook

OEM Modules

Infrared Sources

Others

Others

Product Outlook

Handheld

Standalone

Multiparameter

Technology Outlook

Mainstream

Sidestream

Microstream

Application Outlook

Emergency Medicine

Pain Management

Procedural Sedation

Critical Care

Others

End-use Outlook

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



