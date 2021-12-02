Mira Place「Jingle All The Rail」- Embark on a Christmas Journey of Beauty & Gourmet at a European Christmas Train Station

Partnering No.1 French Champagne to present the first 4m tall G. H. Mumm champagne Christmas tree in Hong Kong

Check-in to win a Staycation and Spend HK$100 to drive the Beauty / Gourmet Express to win prizes

Support Food Angel to spread love during Christmas





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 2 December 2021 - Embark on a Christmas journey at the romantic European Christmas train station - "Jingle All The Rail" at Mira Place from November 12, 2021 to January 2, 2022! The magical check-in spots will definitely let you fully indulge in the European Christmas atmosphere, including the Christmas steam train, the 7-meter tall ticket office with a dreamy mirror room, and the exclusive collaboration with No. 1 French champagne brand G. H. Mumm for the first 4-meter tall Champagne Christmas Tree in Hong Kong. During the Christmas campaign period, spend HK$100 to drive the Beauty / Gourmet Express to win more than 4,000 beauty and gourmet rewards, and enjoy Christmas offers up to 50% off across the mall, to embark on a "Christmas Journey of Beauty & Gourmet" with your family and loved ones. Meanwhile, you can also dine at Mira Place to support Food Angel on meal boxes donation!









3 Instagrammable Check-in Spots and Music Light Show to Check-in and Win a Staycation

"Jingle All The Rail" creates three mesmerizing check-in spots for you to take selfies under the elegant lightings and experience the magical Christmas journey at the interactive train. The classic European Christmas train station and the nostalgic steam train at atrium will definitely take you to a romantic trip in Europe. Every 15 minutes, the "Jingle All The Rail" music light show will present a symphony of lights and Christmas rhythms together with the decorations, Jingle Bells and LED screens at atrium, allow you to indulge in every glittering moments with your beloved ones.

From November 12, 2021 to January 2, 2022, stand a chance to win a Staycation by taking pictures at the train station, share it on Instagram and complete specified steps! Photos with the strongest festive vibes will stand a chance to win exciting prizes! The Check-in Master Award will come with a "Beauty & Gourmet staycation" at The Mira Hong Kong (Valued at HK$6,800; inclusive of One-night stay at The Mira Hong Kong, Tasting Set Dinner at Cuisines Cuisine, Buffet Breakfast at Yamm and Spa Package at MiraSpa), other wonderful prizes including INGRID MILLET's Hyalurone B5 Moisturizing Treatment and Micellar Cleansing Water set with a G. H. Mumm GRAND CORDON champagne. Stay tuned for further announcement on Mira Place website.

1st Stop: 7m Tall Ticket Office & Dreamy Mirror Room

Begin your Christmas journey at the 7-meter-tall shimmering ticket office that combined European architectural features and romantic light projection, and enjoy the bliss and happiness brought by the giant Jingle bell on the top of the ticket office. Remember to get in the ticket office to experience the brilliant and glittering mirror room! The glamourous light projection and reflections created a colorful kaleidoscope filled with sparkling Christmas vibes, and provide a perfect backdrop for selfies!

2nd Stop: Classic "Dream Express"

Get on the nostalgic "Mira Place Dream Express" to explore the beautiful scenery in the European Christmas Market! You can also become a Train Captain by honking the horn at Captain's control room, or become a Train Attendant to ring the bell at the back of the control room, to experience the real "Jingle All The Rail"!

3rd Stop: 4m tall G. H. Mumm Champagne Christmas Tree from France

This Christmas, Mira Place has exclusively teamed up with G. H. Mumm, No.1 French champagne brand with a history of nearly two centuries, to present the first 4-meter tall 10-layer champagne Christmas tree made with more than 350 bottles of G. H. Mumm GRAND CORDON champagne in Hong Kong! Complete the "Jingle All The Rail" journey and get a G. H. Mumm Champagne for Christmas parties at a limited discount at Ponti Wine Cellars next to the atrium, will definitely make your Christmas even merrier.





Spend HK$100 to drive the Beauty / Gourmet Express and Stand 100% chance to win rewards

The"Beauty/ Gourmet Express" will depart at different hours, giving away more than 4,000 wonderful beauty or gourmet rewards! Mira Place members who spend e-money for a single purchase of HK$100 or more can drive the "Searching for Beauty" / "Seeking for Savory" train in the atrium with the receipts, and receive instant rewards according to the driving distance. Everyone stands 100% chance to get a prize! The one with the longest distance may even win the hotel stay at The Mira Hong Kong with a bottle of G. H. Mumm GRAND CORDON champagne!





Beauty Express – Departing at 12/2/4/6/8PM every day

Limited Prizes

DermaElements Dermatology Aftercare Neck Mask

Loshi Moisturizing mask & Facial cleanser set

Tokyo Lifestyle HK$50 cash voucher





Gourmet Express – Departing at 1/3/5/7PM every day

Limited Prizes

Sun Tong Lok XO Sauce

NICHIGYU HK$50 cash voucher

Mike's Chicken Portugal Portuguese Special Galao Coffee Voucher (Paper Cup)





"A Journey of Sharing" – Spread love during the festive season

Mira Place has been dedicated to engage on community support and contribute towards sustainable development in all aspects. Spend HK$400 or above at any restaurants at the mall during the Christmas campaign period, Mira Place will donate to support Food Angel on giving out meal boxes, to contributes to the well-being of the community and help those in need.

"A Journey of Surprises" – Christmas offers up 50% off & Members-exclusive Christmas Rewards

During the Christmas campaign period, tenants across the mall will provide Christmas offers up to 50% off, including COACH selected products up to 50% off, FUTAGO Japan limited Christmas gift box up to 20% off, ghd desire limited edition series and desire festival set up to 22% off and other wonderful offers, for you and your loved ones to have a joyous and rewarding Christmas! Mira Place members can also enjoy an array of Christmas exclusive privileges, and redeem a series of exclusive Christmas gifts with bonus points.

(Please refer to Appendix 1 for the Christmas offers of selected merchants)

【Rewards 1】Mira Pine exclusive – Complimentary G. H. Mumm GRAND CORDON Champagne upon any purchase

Mira Pine members will be entitled to receive one complimentary bottle of G. H. Mumm GRAND CORDON Champagne upon any purchase during the Christmas campaign period. Each member can enjoy the reward once, limited quantities while stocks last.





Redemption location: Mira Place 1 Concierge

【Rewards 2】Mira Pine and Mira Green members – Selected Christmas Gifts for Redemption*

G. H. Mumm Champagne tasting experience

Loshi Christmas wreath workshop

ghd 20-minute free professional hair styling service





*For details of the full list of gifts available for redemption, please click here to visit the Mira Place website. All gifts are in limited quantities, while stocks last.

Mira Place 「 Jingle All The Rail 」 Christmas Campaign Details

Date: From November 12, 2021 to January 2, 2022

Time: 10AM to 9PM

Venue: Atrium, Mira Place 1

Appendix I：Mira Place's Christmas offers of selected merchants

For more merchant offers, please refer to Mira Place website.

Merchant：COACH Selected items as low as half price Merchant：ghd ghd desire limited edition series and desire festival set Up to 22% off Merchant：Carte Blanche

Utowa OV series products buy one get one free Merchant：Kesalan Patharan Beauty Collection Original price: HK$1,540 Special price: HK$820 (Limited to 30 pieces)





Merchant：FUTAGO Limited Japan Christmas Gift Set 20% off Original price: HK$4,550 Special price: HK$3,640 Merchant：ARTE Madrid 1 exquisite ARTE Christmas bracelet for an expenditure of HK$3,800 or above; 2 exquisite ARTE Christmas bracelets for an expenditure of HK$6,800 or above Merchant：DermaElements Free Designated Extract Set (6 pcs) upon purchase of any Extract Set (12 pcs) Original price: HK$5,440 Special price: HK$2,880 (must register as DermaElements member) Merchant：6IXTY 8IGHT Half price for selected designated bras Original price: HK$79-$299 Special price: HK$39.9-$99.9 (Limited to 40 pieces each)





Merchant：OUT OF COLOURS Any 4 lip glosses Special price: HK$258 (Only applicable to the WETSHINE and SHIMMERLUST series, until December 31st) Merchant：Nail Nail 2-color manicure discount Original price: HK$470 Special price: HK$350 Merchant：Tokyo Lifestyle HK$50 discount upon purchase of 2 iskinclock items (December 1st to 31st) Merchant：Loshi Loshi Christmas Limited Set Original price: HK$199 Special price: HK$88 (Limited to 50 pieces)

Merchant：Ponti Wine Cellars Eisch Selected Wine Sets from Germany and selected items as low as half price Merchant：Blanc des Vosges 1 free towel with embroidered letters upon a purchase of HK$1,000 or above (Up to 2 embroidered letters) Merchant：FnH Keto Diet Ketogenic Christmas Gift Box Original price: HK$580 Special price: HK$338 (Limited to 100 pieces) Merchant：Bairro à Portuguesa Buy one get one free "Portuguese canned sardines" exclusively for Mira Place members Average: HK$65 per one (Limited to 50 pieces)





About G. H. Mumm

Mumm is part of Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët, the prestigious cognac and champagne business of Pernod Ricard, the world's number 2 in wines and spirits. With its distinguished heritage dating back to 1827, Mumm is the leading international champagne House in France and third worldwide*. Mumm Grand Cordon pays tribute to the iconic red sash – indented in the glass as part of a whole series of innovations. The revolutionary bottle is the perfect embodiment of the spirit of the House associated with audacious challenges and ground-breaking endeavors.

*According to IWSR volumes 2016

About Mira Place

As a shopping, dining and business hub, Mira Place is owned and operated under the listed company, Miramar Group. It enlivens the prime frontage on Nathan Road. Complete with 500,000 sq ft of retail space, 700,000 sq ft of Grade-A office space and 5-star hotel The Mira Hong Kong, Mira Place covers about 2,000,000 square feet and boasts shopping, dining, working and entertainment all under one roof. Home to more than 150 upscale lifestyle stores, from renowned international brands to fashion-forward Asian labels, Mira Place is also a foodie paradise with 40 restaurants and cafes, including Michelin starred and recommended eateries.

Mira Place Official Website ( https://www.miraplace.com.hk)

Mira Place Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/miraplacehk/)

Mira Place Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/miraplacehk/)





