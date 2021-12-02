Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan-made guided missile corvette fires Sea Sword II missile

Test seen as step forward for Navy's air defense capability

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/02 16:17
The Ta Chiang corvette has been seen firing a Sea Sword II missile. 

The Ta Chiang corvette has been seen firing a Sea Sword II missile.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Navy vessel known as an “aircraft carrier killer” fired new domestically made Sea Sword II missiles as a test, reports said Thursday (Dec. 2).

The Ta Chiang corvette was commissioned in September, the first of six vessels in the Tuo Chiang class equipped with modern air defense capabilities to be delivered by the end of 2023. A further five corvettes were expected to be built after that date.

According to a program broadcast by the CTS television channel, the ship was testing the Sea Sword II missile system developed by Taiwan’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST, 中科院), the Liberty Times reported.

Each ship in its class would be equipped with 16 of the air-defense missiles, four Hsiung Feng III supersonic anti-ship missiles, and eight Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missiles.

The Sea Sword II is an active radar-guided mid-range air defense missile that completed testing earlier this year and is expected to be fitted on a wide range of Navy corvettes and frigates. It can engage with anti-ship missiles and threats from airplanes simultaneously.
missiles
Sea Sword II missile
Sea Sword air defense system
Ta Chiang
Tuo Chiang corvette
missile tests
CTS

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Cabinet approves additional defense budget for more weapons systems
Taiwan Cabinet approves additional defense budget for more weapons systems
2021/11/25 14:18
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan passes NT$240-billion extra budget for missiles, ships
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan passes NT$240-billion extra budget for missiles, ships
2021/11/23 14:30
Space-based sensors needed to counter China’s hypersonic missiles
Space-based sensors needed to counter China’s hypersonic missiles
2021/11/12 15:39
Taiwan signs second Patriot ground installation deal with US
Taiwan signs second Patriot ground installation deal with US
2021/10/28 14:30
Harpoon missile system delivery to Taiwan will be completed 2028
Harpoon missile system delivery to Taiwan will be completed 2028
2021/10/22 14:02

Updated : 2021-12-02 16:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13