Taiwan-made guided missile corvette fires Sea Sword II missile

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Navy vessel known as an “aircraft carrier killer” fired new domestically made Sea Sword II missiles as a test, reports said Thursday (Dec. 2).

The Ta Chiang corvette was commissioned in September, the first of six vessels in the Tuo Chiang class equipped with modern air defense capabilities to be delivered by the end of 2023. A further five corvettes were expected to be built after that date.

According to a program broadcast by the CTS television channel, the ship was testing the Sea Sword II missile system developed by Taiwan’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST, 中科院), the Liberty Times reported.

Each ship in its class would be equipped with 16 of the air-defense missiles, four Hsiung Feng III supersonic anti-ship missiles, and eight Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missiles.

The Sea Sword II is an active radar-guided mid-range air defense missile that completed testing earlier this year and is expected to be fitted on a wide range of Navy corvettes and frigates. It can engage with anti-ship missiles and threats from airplanes simultaneously.