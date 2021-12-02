Okta Announces Strong Third Quarter Results

Q3 revenue grew 61% year-over-year; subscription revenue grew 63% year-over-year

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) grew 49% year-over-year to $2.35 billion

Increases revenue and operating profit outlook for fiscal 2022

Okta and Okta (Auth0) Both Named as Leaders in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management; Okta positioned highest in Ability to Execute





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 December 2021 - Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2021.





"Our strong third quarter results reflect the continued shift to Identity-First architectures and the critical adoption of Zero Trust security environments, which are both propelling our market leading position," said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Okta. "We're maintaining the momentum of both Okta and Auth0 and are making great progress on the integration. We're already seeing early success cross-selling into each other's customer bases and are on our way to capturing more of the massive identity market faster together."





Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights:







Revenue: Total revenue was $351 million, an increase of 61% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $337 million, an increase of 63% year-over-year. On an Okta standalone basis (excluding $46 million attributable to Auth0), total revenue grew 40%.

were $2.48 billion at October 31, 2021. The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures, and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained in the tables below.

Financial Outlook:





Okta's financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 includes the expected contribution from the acquisition of Auth0, net of purchase accounting adjustments.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company expects:

Total revenue of $358 million to $360 million, representing a growth rate of 53% year-over-year;

Non-GAAP operating loss of $35 million to $34 million; and

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.25 to $0.24, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 154 million.





For the full year fiscal 2022, the Company now expects:

Total revenue of $1.275 billion to $1.277 billion, representing a growth rate of 53% year-over-year;

Non-GAAP operating loss of $85 million to $84 million; and

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.53 to $0.52, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 147 million.





These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.





Okta has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of Okta's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share are not available without unreasonable effort.





Gartner Magic Quadrant:





Finally, Okta is pleased to highlight its recognition as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management. The report evaluated 12 vendors on 15 criteria and placed both Okta and Okta (Auth0) in the Leaders Quadrant. This marks the fifth consecutive year in which Okta has been named a Leader, and the first for Okta (Auth0). A complimentary version of the full report can be found here.





Conference Call Information:





Okta will host a live video webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on December 1, 2021 to discuss the results and outlook. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the Company's website at investor.okta.com prior to the conference call. The live video webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website at investor.okta.com.





Gartner Disclaimers:





Supplemental Financial and Other Information:





Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through the Company's investor relations website at investor.okta.com.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, current calculated billings and calculated billings. Certain of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, non-cash charitable contributions, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition and integration-related expenses, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and loss on early extinguishment and conversion of debt.





Okta believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.





The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by the Company's management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.





Okta encourages investors to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.





