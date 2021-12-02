Accel Group Was Awarded "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2021" by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 2 December 2021 - Accel Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1283.HK, "Accel Group" or the "Group") is pleased to announce that, the Group has performed well in the E & M engineering industry and has awarded "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2021" by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition, an internationally renowned financial magazine. This is the first time for the Group to receive the award from Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition, which fully recognizes the Group's steady operating performance and development potential.





Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition is a renowned business news magazine in the Greater China region and its publication is authorized by Bloomberg L.P. based in the United States. It is highly influential and internationally renowned in Asia. The "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2021" award is the first listed enterprises award applying Bloomberg Terminal data in the judging process in Hong Kong . Through the terminal analysis and a panel of professional judges formed by authoritative and well-known individuals from the government officials, professionals, and academics, the assessment results are comprehensively analyzed and screened in eight aspects, namely business/financial performance, corporate governance, investor relations, development strategy, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, innovation and risk management. Therefore, the "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2021" award is widely recognized and representative, and is one of the most authoritative selection activities of financial community.





Being awarded the "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2021" is a significant encouragement to the Group from the capital market, which is inseparable from the continuous and stable operation of Accel Group. After nearly 30 years of hard work, Accel Group has participated in a number of large-scale landmark projects in Hong Kong and Macau, giving full play to its solid E & M engineering advantages, and cooperated with powerful developers to jointly promote projects. The business has gradually expanded and become a leading high-quality E & M engineering service provider in the industry. With a proven track record, the Group continued to be awarded with a number of large-scale projects to sustain its foundation. At present, the Group is also moving towards diversification in an orderly manner, including planning to enter into the fields of green building and smart innovation and technology, and the achievements of the enterprises are widely recognized in the market, which is a strong testament to its honor.

Since its listing in Hong Kong in 2019, Accel Group has been awarded by the market for several times, including being awarded the "Outstanding Newly-listed Enterprises Award of the Year" and "Forbes Asia's 200 Best under a Million"and being included in the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index by a leading US-based index compilation company; Also, the Group was awarded a number of E & M engineering industry awards, which fully reflected that the capital market and the industry highly recognized the Group's operating results and development prospects.

Dr. Ko Laihung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said, "We are very honored that Accel Group was once again awarded a significant award in the capital market, thanks to the efforts of the Group's outstanding management talents and highly skilled technical personnel over the years, as well as our achievements in project operation and service level. The Group will continue to give full play to the 'craftsmanship' spirit, constantly strive for excellence, strengthen high-quality service capabilities, maintain sound business growth, demonstrate the market value of the Group, and strive to create higher value for investors."





About Accel Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1283.HK)

Accel Group Holdings Limited (the "Group") listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2019. It is an electrical and mechanical engineering services provider with good track record. Its key customers are famous developers and architectural firms in Hong Kong. The Group has established experience in several significant construction projects for famous developers and architectural firms in Hong Kong. The Group is mainly engaged in installing electrical and mechanical facilities for various developers, including the installation of air-conditioning system, drainage system, water supply, swimming pool and fountain system, electrical and control system as well as smart electrical control system in buildings. The Group is committed to providing quality electrical and mechanical engineering services. At the same time, Accel Group continues to expand its business, and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Accel Green Building Limited and Accel Innovations Limited, are committed to creating business opportunities for the Group in terms of low-carbon, energy-saving, green and intelligent construction.

