Green's 19 points catapults La. Tech past Texas Southern

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 14:02
RUSTON, La. (AP) — David Green scored 19 points off the bench and Amorie Archibald and Kenneth Lofton Jr. each scored 15 and Louisiana Tech walloped Texas Southern 87-60 on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs (5-2) remained unbeaten in four games at home while keeping Texas Southern winless with seven defeats.

Louisiana Tech built a 20-10 lead and never trailed in its second-largest margin of victory this season. The Bulldogs beat NAIA-member Jarvis Christian 91-61 on Nov. 15.

John Walker III scored 15 points for the Tigers, and off the bench, Joirdon Karl Nicholas scored 13 and John Jones 10.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—

Updated : 2021-12-02 16:09 GMT+08:00

