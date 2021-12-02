Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US?

By By TOM KRISHER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/02 13:41
What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the U.S.?

It's on hold indefinitely because of legal challenges, but employers can still require the shots.

To control the spread of COVID-19, President Joe Biden previously said businesses with 100 or more employees would need to require COVID-19 vaccination or have workers get tested weekly for the virus. The rule was to take effect Jan. 4, affecting about 84 million workers nationwide.

But soon after the rule was issued by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, it faced multiple legal challenges from businesses, conservative groups and Republican attorneys general that said the agency doesn't have the authority to mandate vaccines.

On Nov. 6, a federal appeals court in New Orleans put the rule on hold, saying it was “a one-size fits-all sledgehammer" that was too broad. Ten days later, all challenges to the requirement were consolidated in another appeals court in Cincinnati.

In a court filing, lawyers for the Biden administration said the mandate was needed to reduce transmission of the virus in workplaces. It asked that it be allowed to move ahead with the rule.

The requirement for employers is among several challenges to Biden administration vaccine rules. Two other mandates, one for healthcare workers and one for federal contractors, are also being contested.

______

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

Is travel safe during the pandemic this holiday season?

Why can’t some COVID-19 vaccinated people travel to the US?

Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?

Updated : 2021-12-02 16:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13