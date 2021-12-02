Tyson scores 23 to lead Seattle over McNeese St. 78-62

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson had 23 points as Seattle beat McNeese State 78-62 on Wednesday night.

Riley Grigsby had 17 points for Seattle (7-1), which earned its sixth straight win. Darrion Trammell added 10 points and six steals. Kyree Brown had five steals.

Kellon Taylor had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (3-5). Collin Warren added 10 points. Harwin Francois had six rebounds.

