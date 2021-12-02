Alexa
Tyson scores 23 to lead Seattle over McNeese St. 78-62

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 13:45
SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson had 23 points as Seattle beat McNeese State 78-62 on Wednesday night.

Riley Grigsby had 17 points for Seattle (7-1), which earned its sixth straight win. Darrion Trammell added 10 points and six steals. Kyree Brown had five steals.

Kellon Taylor had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (3-5). Collin Warren added 10 points. Harwin Francois had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-02 16:08 GMT+08:00

