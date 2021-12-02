Alexa
Robinson leads Fresno State past San Diego 63-43

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 13:54
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson registered 15 points, five assists and three blocks as Fresno State easily beat San Diego 63-43 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Campbell had 12 points for Fresno State (6-1), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Anthony Holland added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Vladimir Pinchuk had 11 points for the Toreros (4-5). Joey Calcaterra added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-02 16:07 GMT+08:00

