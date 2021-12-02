Alexa
Foreign ministry says China 'ignorant' of Taiwan's sovereignty

Beijing protests Abe Shinzo's comments on Taiwan-Japan relations

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/02 15:12
Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo (Facebook, abeshinzo photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Minister of Foreign Ministry (MOFA) on Thursday (Dec. 2) said that China is ignorant of the international reality of Taiwan’s sovereignty after Beijing condemned former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's comments regarding Taiwan-Japan ties.

During a virtual dialogue event on Wednesday, Abe said Taiwan-Japan relations are comparable to the Japan-U.S. alliance. If Taiwan has a problem, then Japan also has a problem, Abe said, adding that this fact must not be underestimated by Beijing.

Later that day, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying (華春瑩) summoned the Japanese ambassador to China to lodge a protest, CNA reported.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said Taiwan is grateful to “international heavyweight politicians” for their concerns about peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

Ou noted that Taiwan is positioned at the frontline of democracy in the Western Pacific and is centrally located within the first island chain. Its strategic position is of vital importance, she said, adding that Taiwan will cooperate with the U.S., Japan, and other like-minded countries to maintain peace, stability, and prosperity of the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, per CNA.

The spokesperson said that MOFA does not comment on personal opinions expressed by foreign political figures in non-governmental academic forums. However, she pointed out that the remarks made by the Chinese foreign ministry run counter to democracy and are not worthy of further comment.
Taiwan
MOFA
Abe Shinzo
Hua Chunying
China
Taiwan-Japan relations

Updated : 2021-12-02 16:07 GMT+08:00

