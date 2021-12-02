Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

McCoy carries Boston University past George Washington 56-54

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 13:22
McCoy carries Boston University past George Washington 56-54

WASHINGTON (AP) — Javante McCoy scored 17 points and his two foul shots with 1:31 to play sent Boston University past George Washington 56-54 on Wednesday night.

Neither team scored again after McCoy's foul shots. Sukhmail Mathon also scored 17 for the Terriers (6-3) Malcolm Chimezie grabbed seven rebounds.

James Bishop had 23 points for the Colonials (2-7) and Ricky Lindo Jr. added 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Joe Bamisile, who entered as Colonials;s second-leading scorer at 14 points per game, shot 2 for 11 and scored 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-02 15:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
China 'hunted' over 600 Taiwanese overseas
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13