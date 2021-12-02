Alexa
Domask sparks Southern Illinois past Evansville 54-52

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 13:25
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Marcus Domask buried a jumper with 3 seconds left in the game and finished with 22 points to lift Southern Illinois over Evansville 54-52 in a Missouri Valley Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 13 points for the Salukis (4-3, 1-0).

Shamar Givance scored a career-high 31 points for the Purple Aces (3-7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-02 15:28 GMT+08:00

