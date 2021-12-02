Schofield lifts Dixie State past Bethesda 99-67

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry Dixie State to a 99-67 win over NCCAA-member Bethesda on Wednesday night.

Cameron Gooden scored 18 points for Dixie State (3-5), Frank Staine 10 and Jacob Nicolds grabbed seven rebounds.

Mark Carter had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Flames. Christopher Blount added 12 points and eight rebounds. Sam Skipper scored 10 and distributed six assists but committed seven turnovers.

Dixie State also beat Bethesda 99-61 on Nov. 30.

