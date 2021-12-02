Taiwan reports 17 imported COVID cases, 28 days without local infections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed 17 imported COVID-19 cases Thursday (Dec. 2), but also 28 days without local infections, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The most recent local infection was reported on Nov. 4, while at Thursday’s news conference, the CECC also announced there had been no new deaths linked to the coronavirus, leaving the tally for Taiwan at 848.

The imported cases were 16 men and one woman between the ages of 10 and 59. Six had arrived from Indonesia, two each from Vietnam and the United States, and one each from the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland. They had entered the country between Nov. 17 and Nov. 30, Seven were breakthrough cases, while two were still under investigation, the CECC said.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 16,626 coronavirus patients included 14,590 domestic cases and 1,982 imported ones. Of the 848 fatalities, 836 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 412 deaths and Taipei City 321.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Keelung reported 29 deaths, Taoyuan 27, Changhua 15, Hsinchu County 13, Taichung five, Miaoli three, Yilan and Hualien two each, and Hsinchu City, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Yunlin, Pingtung and Taitung one each. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 111 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.

