Former KMT legislator's four tips to sense violent tendencies in male partners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan’s political circles reel from the news that female Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) has been allegedly beaten by her boyfriend, some politicians are speaking up on domestic violence, according to a UDN report.
Appearing on the talk show “News Face to Face” (新聞面對面) on Wednesday (Dec. 1), Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平) offered four tips for women to sense violent tendencies in men. He hopes women can be forewarned so they can better judge a man before becoming committed in a relationship.
His four tips are as follows:
- Consider the man’s drinking. If he works himself into a wild fit of rage after having a few, keep your distance.
- Watch his gambling. If he fumes over the loss of petty change or flips gambling tables, it is a bad sign.
- Examine his friends. Men often mirror the behavior of their best buddies, so look carefully at who is in his inner circle.
- Check his need to control. Jealous men may track your phone and threaten you, as was the case of Kao’s boyfriend. If he is a control freak, stay clear.
Chung expressed disbelief that a woman of such prominence as Kao who has a background in law could be abused like this. Dubbed the “Goddess of Nangang-Neihu” (港湖女神) due to the constituency she serves in Taipei, Kao’s body clearly showed the bruises and injuries she sustained at the hands of her boyfriend, Raphael Lin (林秉樞).
Chung, a former Kuomintang (KMT) legislator who is now an independent, said he agreed with Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang's (蘇貞昌) words that “Hitting women is beneath even dogs and pigs.”