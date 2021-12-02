Alexa
Abilene Christian beats University of Dallas 108-65

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 12:27
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Coryon Mason had 19 points to lead six Abilene Christian players in double figures as the Wildcats easily beat University of Dallas 108-65 on Wednesday night.

Logan McLaughlin added 14 points for the Wildcats. Damien Daniels chipped in 13, Airion Simmons scored 12 and Immanuel Allen had 12.

Blake Dwyer had 13 points for the Crusaders. Matt Holloway added 10 points. Letrell Toussaint had seven rebounds.

Updated : 2021-12-02 14:37 GMT+08:00

