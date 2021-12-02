Reeves carries Illinois St. past Missouri St. 79-74 in OT

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Antonio Reeves had 22 points as Illinois State edged past Missouri State 79-74 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Josiah Strong added 21 points for the Redbirds, including a corner 3 to tie with 38 seconds left in regulation.

It was the first Missouri Valley Conference game of the season for both teams.

Sy Chatman had 10 points and three blocks for Illinois State (4-4, 1-0). Mark Freeman added 10 points.

Gaige Prim had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears (4-3, 0-1). Isiaih Mosley added 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Lu'Cye Patterson had 10 points.

