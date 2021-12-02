Alexa
Andrews scores 20, leads Loyola (MD) over Chicago St 78-64

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 12:45
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylin Andrews had 20 points as Loyola (MD) defeated Chicago State 78-64 on Wednesday night.

Andrews shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers for the Greyhounds (4-4), adding six rebounds. Kenneth Jones pitched in with 15 points and seven assists. Cam Spencer added 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Veljko Ilic scored 10.

Jahsean Corbett had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars (2-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Brandon Betson added 15 points, while Favour Chukwukelu scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-02 14:35 GMT+08:00

