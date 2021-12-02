Alexa
Battle scores 22 to lead Temple past La Salle 73-57

By Associated Press
2021/12/02 12:32
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalif Battle had 22 points as Temple topped La Salle 73-57 in a Philadelphia Big 5 showdown on Wednesday night.

Damian Dunn had 16 points and six rebounds for Temple (4-3). Jake Forrester added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jeremiah Williams had six assists.

Sherif Kenney scored a career-high 23 points for the Explorers (2-4). Clifton Moore added nine points and three blocks. Anwar Gill had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists. Christian Ray had 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

